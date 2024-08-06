Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rajasthan JET 2024: Result announced, download scorecard at jetauj2024.com

The Agriculture University, Jodhpur has declared the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2024 results on their official website at jetauj2024.com

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 11:42 AM IST
The much-anticipated results of the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) have been posted on the Agriculture University of Jodhpur's official website at jetauj2024.com. The scorecards and results of those who took the written exam on June 2, 2024, are now accessible. You will need your login information to access your Rajasthan JET 2024 result. 
The students can download their scorecards, which contain information about how they performed in the exam, once they have logged in. A copy of the scorecard should be saved for future reference.

Rajasthan JET 2024: Steps to check 

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Agriculture University, Jodhpur at jetauj2024.com.
Step 2. Route to the link that says, "Rajasthan JET Exam Result 2024" on the homepage.
Step 3. Press on the link to be directed to the results page.
Step 4. Fill in your login credentials, including username and password.

Step 5. Submit all needed fields, including the captcha code.
Step 6. Your Rajasthan JET 2024 result will be showcased on the screen.
Step 7. Download your JET scorecard as a PDF for future use.

Rajasthan JET Agriculture 2024: Counselling

Counselling for Rajasthan JET Agriculture 2024 will take place after the announcement of the result and the conclusion of the exam. 
The process of opening the option form for the final online counselling will begin soon. The launch of the option form for online final counselling will be done on August 8, 2024.

What is the Rajasthan JET?

The Agriculture University of Jodhpur administers a competitive entrance exam known as the Rajasthan JET (Joint Entrance Test). It facilitates entry into Rajasthan's state agriculture and veterinary universities' undergraduate and graduate programs in agriculture and Allied sciences.
