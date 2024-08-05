Higher education institutes ranks under NIRF likely on Aug 12: Edu ministry

Rankings of higher education institutions under the ninth edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework will be announced on August 12, Union education ministry officials said on Monday.

The annual rankings are usually announced in April but have been delayed this year.

"The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings will be announced at 3 pm on August 12," a senior ministry official said.

Last year, the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras continued its dominance as the best higher education institution in the country as it secured the top spot for the fifth consecutive year.