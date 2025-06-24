Home / Education / News / Rajasthan JET 2025 admit card out at jetskrau2025.com; Exam on June 29

Rajasthan JET 2025 admit card out at jetskrau2025.com; Exam on June 29

Rajasthan JET 2025 admit card released on June 24 at jetskrau2025.com. Candidates can download the admit card for the UG Agriculture & Allied Sciences entrance exam

Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)
Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2025 (Photo: Bloomberg)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rajasthan JET 2025 admit card: Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner, has released the Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2025 today, June 24. Candidates who registered for the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2025 for admission into undergraduate courses in Agriculture and Allied Sciences can now download their hall tickets from the official portal – jetskrau2025.com.

How to check and download the Rajasthan JET admit card 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2025:
  • Visit the official website: jetskrau2025.com.
  • Log in with your registered username and password.
  • Click on the “JET 2025 Admit Card” link.
  • Review the details on the admit card.
  • Download and save a copy for future reference.

Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2025: Exam pattern and guidelines

  • There is no fixed syllabus, but a general outline is provided in Annexure 2 of the information bulletin.
  • A single question paper will be set for all candidates.
  • Candidates must attempt three subjects based on their 10+2 stream for courses like Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Fisheries, Food Nutrition & Dietetics, and Community Science.

Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2025: Subject Combinations

  • BTech (Food Technology): Candidates must select from PCM, PCB, PCMB, or PCA combinations.
  • Dairy Technology: Requires Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Rajasthan JET 2025 marking scheme

According to the Rajasthan JET 2025 marking scheme, candidates will receive four marks for each correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response. If a candidate selects more than one option for a question, it will be treated as an incorrect answer.
 
For admission to BTech (Food Technology), candidates must select subject combinations from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, and Agriculture. Acceptable combinations include PCM, PCB, PCMB, or PCA. Those applying for Dairy Technology programmes must attempt questions specifically from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.
 
For undergraduate courses in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Fisheries, Food Nutrition and Dietetics, and Community Science, candidates are required to attempt three subjects relevant to their 10+2 academic stream.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TG POLYCET 2025 counselling begins at tgpolycet.nic.in; Details here

SBI PO 2025 notification out for 541 posts at sbi.co.in, check details here

UGC NET 2025 admit card out for June 27 exam date; Here's how to download

SSC CHSL 2025 registration begins for over 3000 vacancies at ssc.gov.in

Decision on 3-language formula only after talks with stakeholders: Fadnavis

Topics :rajasthanAdmit CardIndian educationStudent

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story