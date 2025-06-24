Rajasthan JET 2025 admit card out at jetskrau2025.com; Exam on June 29

How to check and download the Rajasthan JET admit card 2025?
- Visit the official website: jetskrau2025.com.
- Log in with your registered username and password.
- Click on the “JET 2025 Admit Card” link.
- Review the details on the admit card.
- Download and save a copy for future reference.
Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2025: Exam pattern and guidelines
- There is no fixed syllabus, but a general outline is provided in Annexure 2 of the information bulletin.
- A single question paper will be set for all candidates.
- Candidates must attempt three subjects based on their 10+2 stream for courses like Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Fisheries, Food Nutrition & Dietetics, and Community Science.
Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2025: Subject Combinations
- BTech (Food Technology): Candidates must select from PCM, PCB, PCMB, or PCA combinations.
- Dairy Technology: Requires Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.
Rajasthan JET 2025 marking scheme
