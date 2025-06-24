UGC NET 2025 admit card out for June 27 exam date; Here's how to download

UGC NET 2025 Exam Date and time
- Morning: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
- Afternoon: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM
How to check and download the UGC NET 2025 admit card?
- Visit the official NTA UGC NET website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
- Click on the “UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card” link.
- Enter your application number and date of birth.
- Your admit card will appear on the screen.
- Check all details carefully and download the admit card.
- Take a printout for exam-day use.
UGC NET June 2025: Reporting guidelines for exam day
- Candidates must arrive at the exam centre at least two hours before the scheduled exam time to complete frisking and registration procedures.
- The registration desk will close 30 minutes before the exam begins.
- No entry will be allowed after the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.
- Candidates should also ensure they are present inside the exam hall/room at the time specified on their admit card.
About UGC NET 2025
