Home / Education / News / UGC NET 2025 admit card out for June 27 exam date; Here's how to download

UGC NET 2025 admit card out for June 27 exam date; Here's how to download

UGC NET 2025: NTA has released UGC NET 2025 admit cards for the June 27 exam. Candidates can download their hall tickets now from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, using their login credentials

university, college, education, education loan
UGC NET 2025 admit card out for June 27 exam
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
UGC NET 2025 admit card out, Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 admit cards for candidates scheduled to appear on June 27. 
 
Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Earlier, admit cards for the June 25 exam were issued. The UGC NET June 2025 exams will be conducted from June 25 to 29. Admit cards for the remaining exam dates will be released soon.
 
Candidates are urged to download their admit cards at the earliest to avoid website traffic issues closer to the exam date. They should verify all personal and exam-related details, including exam city and time, and plan their travel accordingly.\ 

UGC NET 2025 Exam Date and time

The revised date for UGC NET exam 2025 is June 27 and the exam will take place in two shifts:
  • Morning: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
  • Afternoon: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM
The subject-wise schedule is available on the official website.

How to check and download the UGC NET 2025 admit card?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the UGC NET 2025 admit card:
  • Visit the official NTA UGC NET website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on the “UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card” link.
  • Enter your application number and date of birth.
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Check all details carefully and download the admit card.
  • Take a printout for exam-day use.

UGC NET June 2025: Reporting guidelines for exam day

  • Candidates must arrive at the exam centre at least two hours before the scheduled exam time to complete frisking and registration procedures.
  • The registration desk will close 30 minutes before the exam begins.
  • No entry will be allowed after the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.
  • Candidates should also ensure they are present inside the exam hall/room at the time specified on their admit card.

About UGC NET 2025

The UGC NET 2025 exam is held to assess the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, admission to PhD programmes, or a combination of these roles in Indian universities and colleges.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Decision on 3-language formula only after talks with stakeholders: Fadnavis

WCD MP recruitment 2025: Over 17,000 anganwadi assistant vacancies open

Kashmir schools shut for 15 days as record heatwave grips the valley

Premium

Two premier forensic science institutes to come up in Chhattisgarh

JEECUP results 2025 date and time: UPJEE Polytechnic results expected soon

Topics :UGC NETIndian educationEntrance ExamsAdmit Card

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story