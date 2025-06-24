UGC NET 2025 admit card out for June 27 exam date; Here's how to download

UGC NET 2025 admit card out, Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test ( The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test ( UGC NET ) June 2025 admit cards for candidates scheduled to appear on June 27.

Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Earlier, admit cards for the June 25 exam were issued. The UGC NET June 2025 exams will be conducted from June 25 to 29. Admit cards for the remaining exam dates will be released soon.

UGC NET 2025 Exam Date and time The revised date for UGC NET exam 2025 is June 27 and the exam will take place in two shifts: Candidates are urged to download their admit cards at the earliest to avoid website traffic issues closer to the exam date. They should verify all personal and exam-related details, including exam city and time, and plan their travel accordingly.\

Morning: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM The subject-wise schedule is available on the official website. How to check and download the UGC NET 2025 admit card? Here are the simple steps to check and download the UGC NET 2025 admit card: Visit the official NTA UGC NET website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the “UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card” link.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Check all details carefully and download the admit card.

Take a printout for exam-day use. UGC NET June 2025: Reporting guidelines for exam day Candidates must arrive at the exam centre at least two hours before the scheduled exam time to complete frisking and registration procedures.

The registration desk will close 30 minutes before the exam begins.

No entry will be allowed after the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.

Candidates should also ensure they are present inside the exam hall/room at the time specified on their admit card.