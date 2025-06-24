SSC CHSL 2025 registration begins for over 3000 vacancies at ssc.gov.in

How to apply for SSC CHSL 2025?
- Visit ssc.gov.in.
- Go to the ‘Apply’ section under the CHSL 2025 tab.
- New users must complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) via the ‘Register Now’ option.
- Log in using the registration number and password.
- Click ‘Apply Now’ for CHSL 2025.
- Fill in your personal, educational, and other required details.
- Pay the application fee and submit the form.
SSC CHSL 2025: Important dates
- Online application window: June 23 to July 18 (till 11 PM)
- Fee payment deadline: July 19 (11 PM)
- Application correction window: July 23 to 24 (11 PM)
- Tier-I CBT exam: September 8 to 18, 2025
- Tier-II CBT exam: February–March 2026
SSC CHSL 2025: Vacancy details
SSC CHSL 2025: Eligibility criteria
Age Limit:
- Candidates must be 18 to 27 years old as of January 1, 2026 (born between January 2, 1999, and January 1, 2008).
- Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories as per government norms.
Educational Qualifications:
- For DEO/DEO Grade ‘A’ (Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Culture, SSC HQ): Class 12 with Science stream and Mathematics.
- For LDC/JSA and other DEO roles: Class 12 pass in any stream.
What is the application fee for SSC CHSL 2025?
- General/OBC candidates: ₹100
- Women, SC/ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen: Exempted
