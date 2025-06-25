IISER IAT 2025 results out at iiseradmission.in; here's how to download

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have announced the results of the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores by logging in with their user ID and password at the official website — iiseradmission.in. Rank cards are also available for download on the same portal.
According to the official notification, all candidates who scored at least one mark in IAT 2025 have been assigned a rank. However, IISER has clarified that obtaining a rank does not ensure admission.
IISER IAT 2025: Exam overview
How to check and download the IISER IAT 2025 results 2025?
Here are the simple steps to check and download the IISER IAT 2025 results 2025:
- Visit iiseradmission.in
- Click on the “IAT 2025 Result” link on the homepage
- Enter your user ID and password
- View your scorecard and rank
- Download and save it for future reference
Courses offered through IISER IAT 2025
Candidates can seek admission into the following programs:
- 5-Year BS-MS (Dual Degree)
- 4-Year BS
- 4-Year BTech
These courses are offered at IISERs located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati.
IISER IAT 2025: Counselling Date and schedule
- Counselling Registration Opens: June 26, 5 PM
- Last Date to Submit Preferences: July 3, 5 PM
Admission offers will be based on seat availability, candidate's rank, submitted preferences, and category.
IISER IAT 2025: Admission offer and acceptance
Candidates who receive an admission offer must accept or decline it within the given deadline. Failure to respond or rejection will result in disqualification from further rounds.
To get complete information on courses, admission procedures, and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website, iiseradmission.in.