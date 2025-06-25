Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 10:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / IISER IAT 2025 results out at iiseradmission.in; here's how to download

IISER IAT 2025 results out at iiseradmission.in; here's how to download

IISER has released the IAT result 2025. Candidates can check and download their results through the official website, iiseradmission.in, using their login credentials

education, students, studying, exams

IISER IAT 2025 results 2025

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have announced the results of the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores by logging in with their user ID and password at the official website — iiseradmission.in. Rank cards are also available for download on the same portal.
 
According to the official notification, all candidates who scored at least one mark in IAT 2025 have been assigned a rank. However, IISER has clarified that obtaining a rank does not ensure admission.

IISER IAT 2025: Exam overview

Date of Exam May 2025
Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Duration 180 minutes
Questions 60 multiple-choice questions from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics
Marking Scheme
+4 for correct answers, -1 for incorrect answers
 

How to check and download the IISER IAT 2025 results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the IISER IAT 2025 results 2025:

Also Read

online education

TG POLYCET 2025 counselling begins at tgpolycet.nic.in; Details here

Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rajasthan JET 2025 admit card out at jetskrau2025.com; Exam on June 29

university, college, education, education loan

UGC NET 2025 admit card out for June 27 exam date; Here's how to download

Results, Exam results

JEECUP results 2025 date and time: UPJEE Polytechnic results expected soon

university, college, education, education loan

Assam GT TET 2025 results out at madhyamik.assam.gov.in; Check details here

  • Visit iiseradmission.in
  • Click on the “IAT 2025 Result” link on the homepage
  • Enter your user ID and password
  • View your scorecard and rank
  • Download and save it for future reference

Courses offered through IISER IAT 2025

Candidates can seek admission into the following programs:
  • 5-Year BS-MS (Dual Degree)
  • 4-Year BS
  • 4-Year BTech
These courses are offered at IISERs located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati. 

IISER IAT 2025: Counselling Date and schedule

  • Counselling Registration Opens: June 26, 5 PM
  • Last Date to Submit Preferences: July 3, 5 PM
 
Admission offers will be based on seat availability, candidate's rank, submitted preferences, and category.

IISER IAT 2025: Admission offer and acceptance

Candidates who receive an admission offer must accept or decline it within the given deadline. Failure to respond or rejection will result in disqualification from further rounds.
 
To get complete information on courses, admission procedures, and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website, iiseradmission.in.

More From This Section

SBI

SBI PO 2025 notification out for 541 posts at sbi.co.in, check details here

university, college, education, education loan

SSC CHSL 2025 registration begins for over 3000 vacancies at ssc.gov.in

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Decision on 3-language formula only after talks with stakeholders: Fadnavis

Jobs

WCD MP recruitment 2025: Over 17,000 anganwadi assistant vacancies open

School

Kashmir schools shut for 15 days as record heatwave grips the valley

Topics : Indian education Entrance Exams exam results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon