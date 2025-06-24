SBI PO 2025 notification out for 541 posts at sbi.co.in, check details here

SBI PO 2025: Important details
|Parameter
|Details
|Conducting Body
|State Bank of India (SBI)
|Post
|Probationary Officer (PO)
|Total Vacancies
|541 (Regular + Backlog)
|Mode of Application
|Online
|Application Fee
|₹750 (Gen/OBC/EWS), Nil for SC/ST/PwD
|Selection Stages
|Prelims, Mains, Interview & Group Exercise
|Starting Pay
|₹48,480/- plus allowances
|Job Posting
|Across India
|Official Website
|sbi.co.in
SBI PO 2025: Download notification PDF
- Eligibility criteria
- Exam pattern & selection process
- Pay scale and benefits
- Category-wise reservation details
How to apply for SBI PO 2025?
- Visit the official website, i.e., sbi.co.in
- On the homepage, check for the ‘Careers’ section.
- Under ‘Current Openings’, find the SBI PO 2025 listing and click ‘Apply Online’.
- Complete the registration to get your registration number and password.
- Log in using these credentials to fill out the application form.
- Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
- Submit the form and download/print the confirmation for future reference.
Who can apply for SBI PO 2025?
- Nationality: Must be an Indian citizen.
- Education: Graduate in any discipline from a recognised University or equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government.
- Final-year students: Can apply provisionally; proof of graduation must be submitted by the eligibility date.
- Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) holders: Must have passed IDD on or before the cutoff date.
- Age Limit: 21 to 30 years as per eligibility date.
- Age Relaxation:
- SC/ST: 5 years
- OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 3 years
- PwD (Gen/OBC/SC/ST): 10 to 15 years
- Ex-Servicemen & J&K domicile (1980–1989): 5 years
SBI PO 2025: Number of attempts
|Category
|Max Attempts
|General
|4
|General (PwD)
|7
|OBC/OBC (PwD)
|7
|SC/ST/SC-PwD/ST-PwD
|No limit
SBI PO 2025: Important dates
|Event
|Date
|Online Registration & Fee Payment
|June 24 – July 14, 2025
|Download Prelims Admit Card
|3rd/4th week of July 2025
|Preliminary Exam (Phase I)
|July/August 2025
|Prelims Result Declaration
|August/September 2025
|Mains Admit Card Download
|August/September 2025
