SBI PO 2025 notification out for 541 posts at sbi.co.in, check details here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO 2025 notification, announcing 541 Probationary Officer (PO) vacancies, including regular and backlog posts.

Eligible graduates can apply for these entry-level managerial roles in the banking sector through the official SBI careers portal at sbi.co.in between June 24 and July 14, 2025.

SBI PO 2025: Download notification PDF

Candidates are advised to download and thoroughly review the SBI PO 2025 official notification PDF to check important details such as:

Eligibility criteria

Exam pattern & selection process

Pay scale and benefits

Category-wise reservation details

How to apply for SBI PO 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the SBI PO 2025:

Visit the official website, i.e., sbi.co.in

On the homepage, check for the ‘Careers’ section.

Under ‘Current Openings’, find the SBI PO 2025 listing and click ‘Apply Online’.

Complete the registration to get your registration number and password.

Log in using these credentials to fill out the application form.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download/print the confirmation for future reference.

Who can apply for SBI PO 2025?

Nationality: Must be an Indian citizen.

Must be an Indian citizen. Education: Graduate in any discipline from a recognised University or equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government.

Graduate in any discipline from a recognised University or equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government. Final-year students: Can apply provisionally; proof of graduation must be submitted by the eligibility date.

Can apply provisionally; proof of graduation must be submitted by the eligibility date. Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) holders: Must have passed IDD on or before the cutoff date.

Must have passed IDD on or before the cutoff date. Age Limit: 21 to 30 years as per eligibility date.

21 to 30 years as per eligibility date. Age Relaxation: SC/ST: 5 years OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 3 years PwD (Gen/OBC/SC/ST): 10 to 15 years Ex-Servicemen & J&K domicile (1980–1989): 5 years



SBI PO 2025: Number of attempts