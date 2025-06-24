Home / Education / News / SBI PO 2025 notification out for 541 posts at sbi.co.in, check details here

SBI PO 2025 notification out for 541 posts at sbi.co.in, check details here

SBI has released the PO 2025 notification for 541 vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online for entry-level managerial roles at sbi.co.in till July 14

SBI
Photo: Bloomberg
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 2:41 PM IST
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO 2025 notification, announcing 541 Probationary Officer (PO) vacancies, including regular and backlog posts. 
 
Eligible graduates can apply for these entry-level managerial roles in the banking sector through the official SBI careers portal at sbi.co.in between June 24 and July 14, 2025.

SBI PO 2025: Important details

Parameter Details
Conducting Body State Bank of India (SBI)
Post Probationary Officer (PO)
Total Vacancies 541 (Regular + Backlog)
Mode of Application Online
Application Fee ₹750 (Gen/OBC/EWS), Nil for SC/ST/PwD
Selection Stages Prelims, Mains, Interview & Group Exercise
Starting Pay ₹48,480/- plus allowances
Job Posting Across India
Official Website sbi.co.in

SBI PO 2025: Download notification PDF

Candidates are advised to download and thoroughly review the SBI PO 2025 official notification PDF to check important details such as:
  • Eligibility criteria
  • Exam pattern & selection process
  • Pay scale and benefits
  • Category-wise reservation details

How to apply for SBI PO 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the SBI PO 2025:
  • Visit the official website, i.e., sbi.co.in
  • On the homepage, check for the ‘Careers’ section.
  • Under ‘Current Openings’, find the SBI PO 2025 listing and click ‘Apply Online’.
  • Complete the registration to get your registration number and password.
  • Log in using these credentials to fill out the application form.
  • Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
  • Submit the form and download/print the confirmation for future reference.

Who can apply for SBI PO 2025?

  • Nationality: Must be an Indian citizen.
  • Education: Graduate in any discipline from a recognised University or equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government.
  • Final-year students: Can apply provisionally; proof of graduation must be submitted by the eligibility date.
  • Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) holders: Must have passed IDD on or before the cutoff date.
  • Age Limit: 21 to 30 years as per eligibility date.
  • Age Relaxation:
    • SC/ST: 5 years
    • OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 3 years
    • PwD (Gen/OBC/SC/ST): 10 to 15 years
    • Ex-Servicemen & J&K domicile (1980–1989): 5 years

SBI PO 2025: Number of attempts

Category Max Attempts
General 4
General (PwD) 7
OBC/OBC (PwD) 7
SC/ST/SC-PwD/ST-PwD No limit

SBI PO 2025: Important dates

Event Date
Online Registration & Fee Payment June 24 – July 14, 2025
Download Prelims Admit Card 3rd/4th week of July 2025
Preliminary Exam (Phase I) July/August 2025
Prelims Result Declaration August/September 2025
Mains Admit Card Download August/September 2025
 

Topics :Indian state banksState Bank of India employeesgovt jobs

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

