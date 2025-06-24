TG POLYCET 2025 counselling begins at tgpolycet.nic.in; Details here

The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has commenced the TS POLYCET 2025 counselling process from June 24.

Eligible candidates must pay the processing fee and book their certificate verification slots between June 24 and 25 via the official website tgpolycet.nic.in.

Only those who qualify in the entrance exam can participate in the online counselling to secure admission into diploma-level engineering and non-engineering polytechnic courses in Telangana.

TS POLYCET 2025: Online counselling process

The entire counselling process is being conducted online. After registration and successful certificate verification, candidates can proceed to enter their web options, i.e., their preferred colleges and courses.

TS POLYCET 2025 counselling: Seat allotment criteria Seats will be allotted based on: The candidate’s TS POLYCET 2025 rank/score

Availability of seats in preferred colleges

Choices entered during web options How to participate in TS POLYCET 2025 counselling? Here are the simple steps to participate in the TS POLYCET 2025 counselling: Visit tgpolycet.nic.in and complete counselling registration.

Pay the processing fee and schedule a slot for certificate verification.

After verification, enter your college and course preferences through web options.

Wait for the seat allotment result, pay the necessary fees, and self-report online. Candidates allotted a seat must report online and confirm their admission by paying the required fee. Remaining vacancies will be considered for subsequent counselling rounds or spot admissions.

TS POLYCET counselling 2025: Important dates Date Event 24 to 28 June 2025 Online Registration, Fee Payment & Slot Booking 26 to 29 June 2025 Certificate Verification (Slot Booked Candidates) 26 June to 1 July 2025 Option Entry (Course & College Preferences) 1 July 2025 Freezing of Options On or before 4 July 2025 Provisional Seat Allotment Result 4 to 6 July 2025 Fee Payment & Self Reporting TS POLYCET counselling 2025: Documents required Here is the list of documents required for verification: SSC or equivalent exam mark sheet

Birth certificate

Community certificate

Fitness certificate

Minority certificate (if applicable)

TS POLYCET 2025 hall ticket and rank card

Study certificates

Relevant certificates for private candidates

Certificate if not local to any university area

Conduct certificate from last attended institution

Income certificate issued in 2025

Any other applicable certificate TS POLYCET 2025: Additional points The TS POLYCET counselling is conducted for admission to diploma-level engineering and non-engineering polytechnic courses across Telangana. Only qualified candidates are eligible to participate.