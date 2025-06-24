Home / Education / News / TG POLYCET 2025 counselling begins at tgpolycet.nic.in; Details here

TG POLYCET 2025 counselling begins at tgpolycet.nic.in; Details here

TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 counselling starts today. Eligible candidates can complete the registration process by June 28 at tgpolycet.nic.in for admission to polytechnic courses in Telangana

TS POLYCET 2025 counselling begins
Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 4:35 PM IST
The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has commenced the TS POLYCET 2025 counselling process from June 24. 
 
Eligible candidates must pay the processing fee and book their certificate verification slots between June 24 and 25 via the official website tgpolycet.nic.in. 
 
Only those who qualify in the entrance exam can participate in the online counselling to secure admission into diploma-level engineering and non-engineering polytechnic courses in Telangana.

TS POLYCET 2025: Online counselling process

The entire counselling process is being conducted online. After registration and successful certificate verification, candidates can proceed to enter their web options, i.e., their preferred colleges and courses.

TS POLYCET 2025 counselling: Seat allotment criteria

Seats will be allotted based on:
  • The candidate’s TS POLYCET 2025 rank/score
  • Availability of seats in preferred colleges
  • Choices entered during web options

How to participate in TS POLYCET 2025 counselling?

Here are the simple steps to participate in the TS POLYCET 2025 counselling:
  • Visit tgpolycet.nic.in and complete counselling registration.
  • Pay the processing fee and schedule a slot for certificate verification.
  • After verification, enter your college and course preferences through web options.
  • Wait for the seat allotment result, pay the necessary fees, and self-report online.
 
Candidates allotted a seat must report online and confirm their admission by paying the required fee. Remaining vacancies will be considered for subsequent counselling rounds or spot admissions.

TS POLYCET counselling 2025: Important dates

Date Event
24 to 28 June 2025 Online Registration, Fee Payment & Slot Booking
26 to 29 June 2025 Certificate Verification (Slot Booked Candidates)
26 June to 1 July 2025 Option Entry (Course & College Preferences)
1 July 2025 Freezing of Options
On or before 4 July 2025 Provisional Seat Allotment Result
4 to 6 July 2025 Fee Payment & Self Reporting

TS POLYCET counselling 2025: Documents required

Here is the list of documents required for verification:
  • SSC or equivalent exam mark sheet
  • Birth certificate
  • Community certificate
  • Fitness certificate
  • Minority certificate (if applicable)
  • TS POLYCET 2025 hall ticket and rank card
  • Study certificates
  • Relevant certificates for private candidates
  • Certificate if not local to any university area
  • Conduct certificate from last attended institution
  • Income certificate issued in 2025
  • Any other applicable certificate

TS POLYCET 2025: Additional points

The TS POLYCET counselling is conducted for admission to diploma-level engineering and non-engineering polytechnic courses across Telangana. Only qualified candidates are eligible to participate.
 
Admission into certain institutions like SKLTSHU, PVNRTVU, and PJTSAU will be conducted separately by the respective universities.
 
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding seat allotment, upcoming rounds, and document submission deadlines.

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

