TG POLYCET 2025 counselling begins at tgpolycet.nic.in; Details here

TS POLYCET 2025: Online counselling process
TS POLYCET 2025 counselling: Seat allotment criteria
- The candidate’s TS POLYCET 2025 rank/score
- Availability of seats in preferred colleges
- Choices entered during web options
How to participate in TS POLYCET 2025 counselling?
- Visit tgpolycet.nic.in and complete counselling registration.
- Pay the processing fee and schedule a slot for certificate verification.
- After verification, enter your college and course preferences through web options.
- Wait for the seat allotment result, pay the necessary fees, and self-report online.
TS POLYCET counselling 2025: Important dates
|Date
|Event
|24 to 28 June 2025
|Online Registration, Fee Payment & Slot Booking
|26 to 29 June 2025
|Certificate Verification (Slot Booked Candidates)
|26 June to 1 July 2025
|Option Entry (Course & College Preferences)
|1 July 2025
|Freezing of Options
|On or before 4 July 2025
|Provisional Seat Allotment Result
|4 to 6 July 2025
|Fee Payment & Self Reporting
TS POLYCET counselling 2025: Documents required
- SSC or equivalent exam mark sheet
- Birth certificate
- Community certificate
- Fitness certificate
- Minority certificate (if applicable)
- TS POLYCET 2025 hall ticket and rank card
- Study certificates
- Relevant certificates for private candidates
- Certificate if not local to any university area
- Conduct certificate from last attended institution
- Income certificate issued in 2025
- Any other applicable certificate
TS POLYCET 2025: Additional points
