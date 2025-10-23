After foreign universities, international school boards look to tap India

International school boards such as International Baccalaureate (IB), Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE), and Western Australian Certificate of Education (WACE) are looking to collaborate with state governments and introduce systemic faculty development programmes (FDPs) for teacher training.

The enhanced interest comes at a time when at least 15 foreign universities have announced setting up of campuses in India, as the country’s growing per capita income and global exposure are driving the demand for quality international education that provides flexible curricula and skill development.

Calling India as one of IB’s fastest-growing markets, Angela Meikle, head of IB World Schools, said that the country has seen a 30-fold increase in the number of IB World Schools over the past 25 years. As of the academic year 2024-25, the IB had 258 authorised schools in India, up from 183 schools in 2019.

“We are engaged with a number of schools to potentially implement the IB framework, and are excited to explore additional, new opportunities in India,” Meikle added. New entrant WACE is aiming to reach at least 100 partner schools across India in the next three years. It is currently partnering with three schools, all of which are in Karnataka. Syed Sultan Ahmed, chairperson of The Association of International Schools of India (TAISI) and advisor to WACE India on international curriculum integration, told Business Standard that the board is aiming to expand, with special interest from schools in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, while engaging with state governments to share best practices and support National Education Policy (NEP)-aligned reforms, which emphasise on experiential learning, skill development, and global standards.

Meikle said that while IB schools in India started primarily in metropolitan areas, they are seeing steady expansion into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities such as Indore, Lucknow, and Coimbatore. “The rapid growth in the number of takers for international school curricula reflects the rising demand for holistic, globally recognised education throughout the country,” she added. Similarly, Rod Smith, group chief executive officer (CEO) for South Asia at Cambridge University Press and Assessment, said that while the initial adopters of such boards are mostly private schools, often with established infrastructure for international curricula, affordability remains a concern among experts, even as international boards look to collaborate with Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Annual fees for IB schools in India can range from approximately ₹4.5 lakh to over ₹27 lakh, depending on whether they are day or boarding schools, their location, and the specific programs offered. Schools that offer CAIE certification may also cost upwards of ₹5 lakh annually. Experts, however, indicate that increased competition might help lower prices. Ahmed claimed that being a government-backed initiative unlike Cambridge and the IB, the cost of adopting the Australian curriculum in India is expected to be significantly lower, approximately one-third or one-fourth of what parents typically pay for IB or Cambridge programs.

“Schools could offer high-quality international education at a fee of around ₹1.5 lakh annually, comparable to premium CBSE schools,” he said. Meikle added that the IB does not dictate school fees, leaving institutions to set their own fee structure based on their local community and regional context. “Many IB schools in India could be classed as affordable, or even very affordable,” she claimed. Smith echoed that while Cambridge does not regulate fees, its flexible curriculum allows schools to offer internationally recognised education in a cost-effective manner. “We are also exploring ways to make certain Cambridge English programs more accessible and affordable, considering the growing aspirations of Indian learners and parents for quality international education,” he added.

In terms of faculty development, while newer boards such as WACE are looking at 150 hours of professional development (PD) programs through assignments, leading boards such as Cambridge and the IB have established specific PD qualifications and pre-service programs that are integrated into B.Ed. courses. “Every educator, regardless of experience, would undergo a minimum of 150 hours of professional training annually — half conducted in person by Australian experts in India, and half through digital modes,” Ahmed said of WACE's faculty development program. These programs would also extend to leadership roles, sports coaches, and co-scholastic staff such as art and music teachers, promoting whole-school transformation.