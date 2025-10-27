Home / Education / News / Chhattisgarh govt to build four medical colleges worth about ₹1,300 crore

Chhattisgarh govt to build four medical colleges worth about ₹1,300 crore

The colleges will be set up at Manendragarh, Kabirdham, Janjgir-Champa, and Geedam in Dantewada district of Bastar

Medical college
premium
At a meeting, the tender rates of ₹323.03 crore for Manendragarh Medical College, ₹ 318.27 crore for Kabirdham Medical College, ₹318.27 crore for Janjgir-Champa Medical College, and ₹326.53 crore for Geedam Medical College have been approved.
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 5:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Chhattisgarh government will set up four new medical colleges with an investment of about ₹1300 crore, taking the total of such institutes in the state to 19.
 
The number of seats will also be increased by 200, according to officials.
 
The colleges will be set up at Manendragarh, Kabirdham, Janjgir-Champa, and Geedam in Dantewada district of Bastar.
 
The state-run Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited (CGMSC), nodal agency responsible for executing the projects, approved the tender rate for the new medical colleges.  
 
At a meeting, the tender rates of ₹323.03 crore for Manendragarh Medical College, ₹ 318.27 crore for Kabirdham Medical College, ₹318.27 crore for Janjgir-Champa Medical College, and ₹326.53 crore for Geedam Medical College have been approved.
 
Apart from the medical colleges, the CGMSC also approved the tender rate of ₹28.48 crore for the construction of a 220-bed hospital building in Manendragarh and ₹79.52 crore for the construction of the Government Ayurveda College and Hospital building in Bilaspur.
 
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that their goal was to develop such a health system in the state where every citizen gets quality and accessible medical facilities without any discrimination.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

After foreign universities, international school boards look to tap India

NEET PG counselling 2025 dates to be out soon, know steps to apply

SSC CGL tier 1 answer key 2025 to be out today, steps to download & more

Outcome-based learning remains NIIT's focus, says CEO Pankaj Jathar

Over a dozen projects underway as DU undertakes ₹1,912 cr campus revamp

Topics :ChattisgarhMedical collegesIndian healthcare

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story