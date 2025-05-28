RBSE 10th results 2025: How to check results if official website crashes?

RBSE Class 10th results 2025 today, May 28. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the2025 today, May 28.

Students who appeared for the RBSE Class 10th examination can check and download their Class 10th board results 2025 through the official websites, rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajasthan.indiaresults.com.

ALSO READ: Haryana SSC CET recruitment 2025: Check dates, eligibility, deadline & more Once the results are out, lakhs of students will search for their results on the official website, which can lead to the website crashing. In case, official results website crashes, students can still access the results through the other official channels, i.e., via SMS and DigiLocker.

To check their results online, students can visit the official websites at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajasthan.indiaresults.com. However, they must know that it can also be accessed via SMS and DigiLocker.

How to check the Rajasthan board 10th results 2025 via SMS?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the Rajasthan board results 2025 via SMS:

Open the messaging app on your mobile.

Create a new message.

Type RJ10 followed by your roll number.

Send the message to 5676750 or 56263.

You will receive your result shortly via SMS.

How to check and download RBSE 10th results 2025 via DigiLocker?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the 10th results via DigiLocker:

Firstly, download and install the DigiLocker app on your mobile.

Create a new DigiLocker account (if you haven't created one already).

Look for the Education section within the app.

Select the board name, i.e., RBSE (Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education) from the available options.

Then check for the Class 10th results 2025 within the RBSE section.

Enter your login credentials, i.e., roll number and other required details.

Students' results will appear on their screen.

They can download and take printouts for future reference.

RBSE 10th results 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard

Here are the list of details mentioned on the RBSE 10th results 2025:

Exam Name (RBSE 10th)

Roll number

Subjects

Parents’ Name

School Name

Subject-wise Marks

Grades

Total Marks

Percentage Secured

Qualifying Status/Overall Grade

All the students are advised to carefully check the scorecard and in case there is any error in the scorecard, get it corrected by the board.

RBSE 10th results 2025: Minimum marks

Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks or Grade D to be considered as passed. Thos who secure less than the minimum marks shoiuld apply for the scrutiny or re-evaluation process.