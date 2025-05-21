Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: The Maharashtra government announced the schedule for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 for Class 11th (FYJC) in 2025.
Interested students can enrol for the junior colleges from May 21, 2025, through the official portals, i.e., mahafyjcadmissions.in.
A total of 20.43 lakh seats are available in 9,281 junior colleges offering three major streams, i.e., Science, Commerce, and Arts. The admission process includes multiple stages, and all the students are advised to be well-informed about the various steps to ensure a smooth admission experience.
What is the last date to apply for Maharashra FYJC Class 11th admission 2025?
The last date to register is May 28 by 6 PM.
Maharashra FYJC Class 11th admission 2025: Important dates
Here's the important dates about the Maharashtra FYJC 2025 admissions that every students need to keep in mind:
Also Read
Seat availability and stream-wise distribution
Here's the seat availability and stream-wise distribution as a total of 20.43 lakh seats are available across 9,281 junior colleges in Maharashtra.
Science: 8,52,206 seats
Commerce: 5,40,312 seats
Arts: 6,50,682 seats
In the Pune division, there are a total of 3,75,843 seats; 1,03,705 for Science, 1,01,971 for Commerce, and 1,70,170 for Arts.
Students are allowed to select up to 10 preferred junior colleges during registration and the seat allotment process will be based on merit and preference.
How to apply for Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025?
Here are the simple steps to apply for FYJC admissions 2025:
- Visit the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in.
- Register using login details such as SSLC/SSC roll number, email, and mobile number.
- Select preferred stream (Science/Commerce/Arts).
- Upload necessary documents such as mark sheets, caste certificate (if applicable).
- Submit college preferences with up to 10 choices.
- Students can track updates on merit lists and seat allotment via the portal.
All the students are advised to complete their registration before the deadline to avoid last-minute hassle.