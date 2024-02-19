RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 5696 posts, check details

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
What is the candidate's age limit for RRB ALP 2024? Candidates applying for RRB ALP must be above 21 years old and below 30 years old for general candidates. Candidates must have been born between December 02, 1993 and December 01, 2002, to apply for the RRB ALP posts. Reserve Category candidates will get some relaxation for the upper age limit as per government regulations.
What is the fee charged to apply for the RRB ALP 2024 posts? The fee structure to apply for the RRB ALP posts is Rs 250 for SC, ex-servicemen, Female, Minority, EBC, and Transgender categories, while for other candidates the fee is Rs 500.
What are the documents required for RRB ALP Recruitment 2024?
RRB asked candidates to take at least 12 copies of the photograph which will be required in the later stages.
- Candidates need to take a colour passport-size photograph in JPEG format within 30-70 kb format.
- A scanned signature in JPEG (30-70 KB).
- SC, ST certificate (If applicable) in PDF format not more than 500 kb. SC, ST certificate is needed for free train travel pass only.
How to apply for RRB ALP recruitment 2024? Here are the simple steps to apply for RRB ALP recruitment 2024:
- First, visit the official website of RRB ALP Recruitment 2024, i.e., https://www.recruitmentrrb.in
- Check for the direct link available on the homepage.
- Fill out all the details in the application form carefully.
- Upload all the required documents.
- You can download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.
- First, visit the official website of RRB ALP Recruitment 2024, i.e., https://www.recruitmentrrb.in
- Check for the direct link available on the homepage.
- Fill out all the details in the application form carefully.
- Upload all the required documents.
- You can download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.