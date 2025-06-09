RULET answer key 2025 out at admissions.univraj.org: check direct link here

How to check and download the RULET answer key 2025?
- Visit the official website of Rajasthan University – uniraj.ac.in.
- On the home page, check for the RULET link.
- On the new page, click on the answer key link.
- A new page carrying the answer key PDF will open.
- Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.
RULET answer key 2025: Exam details
RULET answer key 2025: Objection guidelines
- Submission Dates: June 9 and June 10, 2025
- Timings: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Mode of Submission: Only hard copy submissions will be accepted
- Submission Location: Department of Law, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur
- Format: Use the prescribed objection form only
