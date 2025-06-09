RULET answer key 2025 out at admissions.univraj.org: check direct link here

The University of Rajasthan has published the Rajasthan University Law Entrance Test (RULET) Answer Key 2025. Candidates can check and download the provisional answer key for the Rajasthan University Law Entrance Test from the official website – uniraj.ac.in.

How to check and download the RULET answer key 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the RULET answer key 2025:

Visit the official website of Rajasthan University – uniraj.ac.in.

On the home page, check for the RULET link.

On the new page, click on the answer key link.

A new page carrying the answer key PDF will open.

Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

RULET answer key 2025: Exam details

The written exam was conducted on May 25, 2025, in a single shift from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It consisted of 150 multiple-choice questions, with a total of 300 marks. The exam duration was two hours.

As per the official notice, the final result will be calculated based on a total of 350 marks. This includes the written test, group discussion, and personal interview, with the distribution as follows: 300 marks for the test, 25 for the group discussion, and 25 for the personal interview. RULET answer key 2025: Objection guidelines The University has opened the objection window. Candidates may submit objections regarding the answer key by submitting the prescribed form in person, along with supporting documents, to the Convener, RULET-2025, at the Department of Law, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur-302004, in hard copy format. The deadline to submit objections is June 10, 2025.