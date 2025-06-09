Home / Education / News / AP NMMS results 2025 out at bse.ap.gov.in; here's how to check scorecard

AP NMMS results 2025 out at bse.ap.gov.in; here's how to check scorecard

AP NMMS results 2025 have been released today. Students who appeared for the exam can access the scorecards by visiting the official website, bse.ap.gov.in

Classroom, Class, Students, Student
AP NMMS results 2025 announced (Photo: Shutterstock)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 3:07 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (AP NMMS) 2025 results have been officially released today, June 9, by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Solan. 
 
Students who appeared for the exam can check and download their results through the official website, bse.ap.gov.in. 
 
The board conducted the NMMS exam on December 8, 2024.

How to download the AP NMMS results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the AP NMMS results 2025;
  • Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in
  • On the home page, check for the “NMMS” section and then select “Result of NMMS 2025.”
  • The result PDF will open on the screen.
  • Search for your name or roll number in the list.
  • Download and print the result for future reference.

AP NMMS results 2025: Selection criteria

Students must clear the state-specific NMMS exam by securing at least 40 per cent combined marks in the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). The minimum qualifying marks for SC and ST students are 32 per cent.

NMMS AP merit list: Details mentioned in the pdf

The merit list, available as a PDF, includes the following details:
  • Student’s Name
  • Roll Number
  • School Information
  • Total Marks
  • Scholarship Eligibility Status

AP NMMS results 2025: Next steps

Further guidelines on scholarship disbursement will be issued by the authorities. In case of any issues with the result, students should reach out to their schools or contact the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) for clarification.

About the NMMS Scheme

Launched in 2008 under the Central Sector Scheme with CCEA approval, the NMMS aims to provide financial aid to academically bright students from economically weaker backgrounds. The goal is to prevent dropouts after Class 8 and encourage continued education at the secondary level.
 
Each year, one lakh scholarships are awarded to meritorious Class 9 students. These scholarships are renewable for Classes 10 to 12 and are applicable in local body, government-aided, and state government schools. Since April 1, 2017, the scholarship amount has been increased to ₹12,000 per year from the earlier ₹6,000.

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

