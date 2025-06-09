AP NMMS results 2025 out at bse.ap.gov.in; here's how to check scorecard

How to download the AP NMMS results 2025?
- Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in
- On the home page, check for the “NMMS” section and then select “Result of NMMS 2025.”
- The result PDF will open on the screen.
- Search for your name or roll number in the list.
- Download and print the result for future reference.
AP NMMS results 2025: Selection criteria
NMMS AP merit list: Details mentioned in the pdf
- Student’s Name
- Roll Number
- School Information
- Total Marks
- Scholarship Eligibility Status
AP NMMS results 2025: Next steps
About the NMMS Scheme
