AP NMMS results 2025 out at bse.ap.gov.in; here's how to check scorecard

The Andhra Pradesh National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (AP NMMS) 2025 results have been officially released today, June 9, by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Solan.

Students who appeared for the exam can check and download their results through the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

The board conducted the NMMS exam on December 8, 2024.

How to download the AP NMMS results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the AP NMMS results 2025;

Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in

On the home page, check for the “NMMS” section and then select “Result of NMMS 2025.”

The result PDF will open on the screen.

Search for your name or roll number in the list.

Download and print the result for future reference.

AP NMMS results 2025: Selection criteria Students must clear the state-specific NMMS exam by securing at least 40 per cent combined marks in the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). The minimum qualifying marks for SC and ST students are 32 per cent. NMMS AP merit list: Details mentioned in the pdf The merit list, available as a PDF, includes the following details: Student’s Name

Roll Number

School Information

Total Marks

Scholarship Eligibility Status ALSO READ: DTE Karnataka Diploma results 2025 released at btelinx.in; details here AP NMMS results 2025: Next steps Further guidelines on scholarship disbursement will be issued by the authorities. In case of any issues with the result, students should reach out to their schools or contact the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) for clarification.