IITs introduce special UG entry for Olympiad, sports, arts achievers

For admission to IITs, NITs, IIESTs, IIITs, and other GFTIs, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) offers nationwide counseling. Seat allocations for these premiere institutions are determined by JEE Main 2025 ranks, except the IITs where the admissions would be determined by JEE Advanced 2025 ranks.

For the 2025–26 academic year, several IITs are also opening doors to outstanding students by offering special undergraduate admission channels for achievements in Olympiads, sports, and fine arts and culture.

UG Admission 2025–26: List of IITs

1. IIT Madras

• Sports Excellence Admission (SEA): Available to applicants with outstanding sports backgrounds. Through the same page, applicants can also choose IIT Indore as one of their favorites.

• Fine Arts and Culture Excellence (FACE): Students who have made exceptional progress in the fine arts and cultural fields are eligible for the Fine Arts and Culture Excellence (FACE) program.

• Science Olympiad Excellence Admissions (SCOPE): Only Olympiad achievers in science courses are eligible to apply for Science Olympiad Excellence Admissions (SCOPE).

2. IIT Kanpur

For the academic year 2025–2026, IIT Kanpur will admit students via the Olympiad method. The admission notification contains comprehensive details regarding the admission procedure. The Olympiad admission portal can be accessed by qualified applicants at https://pingala.iitk.ac.in/OL_UGADM/login.

3. IIT Gandhinagar

Students can get admission to IIT Gandhinagar through the Olympiad route. You can access the comprehensive details at iitgn.ac.in/admissions/btech-olympiad.

4. IIT Bombay

Through the Indian National Mathematical Olympiad (INMO), students will be admitted to IIT Bombay's Bachelor of Science in Mathematics programme. Applicants should visit math.iitb.ac.in/Academics/bs_programme.php to view admissions information.

5. IIT Indore

Through the Sports Excellence Admission (SEA) pathway, students will be admitted to IIT Indore.

• Admission details: https://academic.iiti.ac.in/sea/

• Applicants must apply through the common SEA portal at IIT Madras at https://ugadmissions.iitm.ac.in/sea.