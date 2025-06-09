CCMT round 1 seat allotment result released at official website know more

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal is hosting the Centralised Counseling for M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plana admissions (CCMT) 2025. However, today, June 9, 2025, the CCMT round 1 seat allocation result was released on the official website. By June 14, 2025, candidates who received an allocation must confirm their seat. At ccmt.admissions.nic.in, candidates can view their allocation status and obtain additional information.

ALSO READ: UPSC CSE Prelims results 2025 to be out soon: Here's when & where to check Through GATE scores, the CCMT seat allocation result for Round 1 is now available at ccmt.admissions.nic.in. The deadline for choice filling and locking is June 6 until 5:30 p.m. Candidates can view their GATE CCMT seat allocation result 2025 after registering, paying the registration cost, and filling out and saving their choices.

CCMT Counselling 2025 Round 1: Important dates and time? • Declaration of CCMT Round 1 seat allotment result 2025- June 9 • Submission of fees for seat acceptance, document uploading, specifying willingness (freeze/float/slide) and withdrawal- June 9 to June 14 (5:30 pm) • Online document verification by officers of the allotted institute- June 9 • Last date for online document verification by officers of allotted institute- June 17 (12:30 pm) ALSO READ: AP EAMCET 2025 results out: Check scores, pass percentage & next steps • Deadline for the resolution of queries raised during online document verification, process related to willingness /withdrawal- June 18 (12:30 pm).

CCMT Round 1 seat allotment result 2025: How to check? • Go to the official website of CCMT at ccmt.admissions.nic.in • Press on the Round I seat allotment result option available on the homepage • Fill in the login credentials i.e, GATE registration ID, password, security pin, and submit. ALSO READ: Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025: Hall ticket released at official website • View and save the seat allotment result. Provisional Allotment Letter 2025: Steps to download After paying the seat acceptance fee, candidates can access their CCMT 2025 provisional allotment letter via the CCMT login 2025. To confirm or reserve the assigned seat, candidates must pay a Rs 30,000 seat acceptance fee. Candidates should have the following information on hand:

• GATE registration Id • Password • Security pin. Seat Allotment: Based on GATE 2025 scores GATE 2025 results, candidate preferences, and seat availability at NITs, IITs, and CFTIs are all taken into account throughout the allocation procedure. On the CCMT portal, the seat matrix for participating institutes is already available. It is recommended that candidates frequently visit the official website for updates and upcoming counseling sessions. CCMT seat allotment result 2025: What's next? • Submit the fees of the seat acceptance fee (deadline: June 14, 5:30 PM). • Upload the essential documents for verification.

• Submit willingness (Freeze/Float/Slide) or opt for withdrawal. • Download the provisional allotment letter after fees submission. If these steps are not completed within the given timeframe, the seat is likely to be cancelled. CCMT 2025: Other Important date and time? CCMT 2025 Round 2 • CCMT seat allotment result- June 21, 2025 • Payment of seat acceptance fee followed by reporting at any RC- June 21 to 24, 2025 • Online document verification- June 21 to 24, 2025 • Deadline for the resolution of any queries- June 25, 2025.

CCMT 2025 Round 3 • CCMT Seat allotment result- June 27, 2025 • Submission of fee for seat acceptance fee followed by reporting at any RC- June 27 to 30, 2025 • Verification of documents- June 27 to July 1, 2025 • Deadline for resolution of any queries- July 1, 2025 • Payment of Partial Admission Fee online (all rounds)- July 2 to 5, 2025 • Withdrawal from the admitted institute- July 2 to 5, 2025. CCMT Counselling and Seat Allotment Procedure 2025 The below steps will be included in CCMT counselling 2025 and the seat allotment process:

• Online registration at CCMT 2025 portal. • Choice filling and locking. • Seat allotment. • Payment of seat acceptance fee. • Physical reporting at RC for document verification. • Physical reporting at the allotted institute for admission. • Special Round. CCMT Counselling 2025: Eligibility Criteria In order to apply for CCMT 2025 counseling, candidates must make sure they fulfill the requirements. Having a valid GATE 2025 score, or a score from 2024 or 2023, is the most crucial need. The comprehensive eligibility requirements for CCMT 2025 counseling are given to students below:

• A valid GATE score from 2025, 2024, or 2023 is required. • A minimum aggregate of 60% marks, or 6.5 CGPA, for OC/OC-EW and OB candidates, and 55%, or 6.0 CGPA, for SC/ST/PwD candidates, are required for the candidate to have completed the qualifying degree. • Participation in CCMT counseling 2025 is also open to students taking their final year exam, provided they present all the documents when they are admitted to the institution. • Certain institutions may have particular requirements for admission. For comprehensive qualifying requirements, candidates are encouraged to check the college website of the preferred institution.