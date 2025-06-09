UPSC Result 2025: The The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 results soon.

This year, UPSC conducted the Prelims examination on May 25, in two shifts. Based on usual timelines, the results are likely to be declared within 15 days of the exam.

Once released, the result will be available as a PDF file on the official website upsc.gov.in. This file will include the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the UPSC CSE Mains 2025.

Candidates are advised that UPSC does not send results individually via post or email. The only authentic source to check the results is the official UPSC website. The candidates have been advised to be cautious and avoid falling for fake messages or calls promising early access to results.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 results: Previous year’s cut-off Last year, the Preliminary exam saw a noticeable increase in cut-off scores across all categories. The General category cut-off was 87.98, while OBC and EWS stood at 87.28 and 85.92, respectively. In contrast, the 2022 exam showed stable cut-off trends, with the General category at 88.22. Other category cut-offs were: OBC: 87.54

SC: 74.08

ST: 69.35

EWS: 82.83

SC: 74.08

ST: 69.35

EWS: 82.83

PwBD: 49.84 This consistency reflected a balanced level of difficulty in both General Studies (Paper I) and CSAT (Paper II).

How to download UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 results? Here are the simple steps to check and download the UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 results: Visit the official website, i.e., upsc.gov.in

On the home page, check for the "What's New" or "Examination" section.

Click on the link for “UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result”

Open or download the PDF file

Use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number in the list UPSC Result 2025: One-Time Registration (OTR) system This year, the UPSC launched a new One-Time Registration (OTR) system. All candidates had to sign up on this portal before applying for the exam. The OTR profile only needs to be created once and can be used for future UPSC exams too. Those who had already registered could go straight to filling out the Preliminary exam form.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 results: Exam pattern The Civil Services selection process has two main stages: Prelims and Mains. Prelims is a qualifying test with two objective-type papers: General Studies Paper I

CSAT (Paper II) Each paper is worth 200 marks, totalling 400 marks, and there is a 1/3rd negative marking for wrong answers. The candidates qualifying the Prelims stage move on to the Mains exam, post which they undergo an interview with the Commission to be finally inducted into Civil Services. UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 results: Passing criteria To qualify for the Mains, candidates must score at least 33% in CSAT and meet the cut-off marks set for General Studies Paper I. Only those who meet both conditions are shortlisted for the next round.