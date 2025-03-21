Samay Raina reschedules 'Unfiltered' tour amid India's Got Latent row

Samay Raina cancelled India Tour: Amid the growing controversy surrounding 'India’s Got Latent,' stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina has decided to postpone his highly anticipated ‘Unfiltered’ India tour, including performances in Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium.

The YouTuber shared an Instagram story on Thursday informing about the reschedule. He shared a story that reads, "Hello guys, I'm rescheduling my India Tour. You will get the refunds shortly, see you soon."

Samay Raina’s India tour Cancelled, Know why

Samay Raina's show, which was scheduled to be held in Delhi's Talkatora Stadium on March 21 and 23, was cancelled. As per BookMyShow, this was the last leg of Samay Raina's Unfiltered India tour which was strictly for audiences aged 18 or above.

After threats from Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Raina has already cancelled his shows in Ahmedabad and Surat.

His other performances, scheduled to be held in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, between March and April, have also been called off.

Samay Raina India’s Got Latent row

Samay Raina found himself in a troubled situation after a panellist, Ranveer Allahbadia, made a derogatory remark about 'parents and sex' during an India's Got Latent episode.

The inappropriate question was, “Watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life. Or would you join in once and stop it forever?”

Samay Raina also gets off guard by the question, despite his reputation for dark humour. “What the f***?” he reacted. He could be seen asking, “Kya ho gaya hai Ranveer bhai ko? [What has happened to Ranveer?]”

Maharashtra Cyber Cell summoned Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia and many others to record their statements in relation to the matter. Samay Raina who is on his world tour is yet to record his statement.

The episode was released only for 18+ audience paid subscribers of the Samay Raina YouTube channel. The episode led to a huge online uproar against all the panellists including Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and content creator Apoorva Mukhija. Several police complaints were also filed against all these creators and many others who appeared on the show.

Initially, the court prohibited all the panellists from sharing anything online. However, later, the Supreme Court allowed Ranveer Allahbadia to resume his podcast 'The Ranveer Show', subject to maintaining standards of decency and morality. The court reconsidered after taking note of the fact that about 280 employees depended on his show.

Too much to handle: Samay Raina

When the controversy peaked, Samay Raina said he had removed all his India Got Latent episodes. He shared a post on X that reads, “Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you.”

With his tour on hold and legal matters still unfolding, Raina’s next steps remain uncertain. Whether he will return to the stage soon or take a longer break from public performances remains to be seen. For now, his priority appears to be addressing the controversy and regaining control over his career trajectory.