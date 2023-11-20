Home / Education / News / New SATHI centres after approval from competent authority, says govt

New SATHI centres after approval from competent authority, says govt

The SATHI centres are equipped with major analytical instruments and advanced manufacturing facilities which are usually not available at institutes and organisations

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The aim of the scheme is to provide professionally managed services with efficiency, accessibility and transparency under one roof.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 10:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government on Monday said it will announce new centres to house major analytical instruments for sharing them with research institutions after approval from the competent authority.

The recommendations of the empowered committee, chaired by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan, to examine 12 proposals to identify Sophisticated Analytical and Technical Help Institutes (SATHI), are under the consideration of Ministry of Science and Technology, officials in the ministry said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The recommendations of the expert committee meeting held in Noida for the proposals received for the SATHI scheme are being processed. They will be announced after approval of competent authority," the Department of Science and Technology (DST) posted on X.

The DST said it was also reviewing the Sophisticated Analytical Instrument Facilities (SAIF) programme, a separate scheme with a history of five decades.

It said a high-level committee has been formed to improve the programme, intending to include more SATHIs.

Earlier this year, the call for applications under the SATHI scheme was withdrawn pending a review by the expert committee.

The fresh call will be announced by the DST with additional features after the department receives the recommendations of the committee, officials said, adding that the government was planning to expand a few more SATHI facilities across the country in the next three to four years.

The SATHI centres are equipped with major analytical instruments and advanced manufacturing facilities which are usually not available at institutes and organisations.

The aim of the scheme is to provide professionally managed services with efficiency, accessibility and transparency under one roof to meet the demands of industry, start-ups and academia.

This effort is expected to reach out to less endowed organisations like MSMEs, start-ups, state universities and colleges and foster a strong culture of research collaboration between institutions and across disciplines to take advantage of developments, innovations and expertise in diverse areas, a DST official said.

Also Read

Bankers await signs on RBI's liquidity approach amid persisting disconnect

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Nifty Realty may see profit booking; Buy Nifty Infra at support of 5,864

Nifty50 Index: Breaching 19,910 to unlock exciting phase of price discovery

Nifty struggling to cross 20-DEMA; UCO Bank, Lemon Tree top technical picks

Interest in data science education on the rise: Imarticus Learning

Indian students make a beeline for the American dream despite rising cost

Delhi schools to resume classes from Nov 20 after Grap IV curbs lifted

Indian undergraduates want AI tools training within courses, study finds

NEET PG Special Stray Vacancy Round 2023 registration opens today

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :central governmentResearchResearch and developmenttechnology industry

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story