As heavy rainfall continues across much of north India, bringing flooding and disrupting normal life, schools in many states have declared a holiday tomorrow, September 4. IMD has warned of heavy showers across Delhi and its neighbouring regions, including many north Indian states, continuing the pattern of monsoon rains in early September.

Schools will continue to remain closed on September 4 in Jammu, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi NCR, as per the announcements made by the authorities in these states. Areas such as Ghaziabad and Noida have also seen school closures today.

Daily life has been disrupted by the government-mandated shutdown of schools in multiple states due to severe monsoon rains. Students' calendars are already full of upcoming festivals like Teacher's Day, Id-e-Milad, and Onam.

Many kids are taking longer vacations as a result of the combination of festive celebrations and weather-related safety breaks. It also emphasizes how important it is for kids to be informed through official announcements from state and school authorities, as natural disasters can have a major influence on school schedules.

States where schools will be closed due to rainfall

• Delhi-NCR

Normal life has been affected by the continuous rains across Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) for the past two days. In light of the circumstances, the government declared a holiday today, September 3, in numerous Noida schools.

On September 4, 2025, the government is likely to extend the holidays in schools across Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida if the heavy rains persist. Students and parents can check the latest updates.

• Punjab

Due to the deteriorating weather and flooding in several districts of Punjab, the state government has declared a school holiday through September 7, 2025. All government-aided, recognized, and private schools, colleges, universities, and polytechnics in Punjab are affected by the shutdown decision.

The CA Final and Intermediate exams have been postponed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) due to the ongoing rains. Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Pathankot, Patiala, and Jammu City are among the impacted centers. New dates will shortly be announced for the tests that were initially planned for September 3 and 4 in these locations. In view of the unfavourable weather condition in the region, all schools of Chandigarh shall remain closed till September 7.

• Uttarakhand

Due to landslides and unfavorable weather in the district, the DM's recent decision has extended the closure of Uttarakhand schools for Classes 1 to 12, including Anganwadi centers, until today, September 3, 2025.

In numerous districts, extremely heavy rain is possible, according to the Meteorological Department. As a result, parents and students may anticipate the state's school system expanding.

• Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a holiday for all government and private educational institutions across the state till September 7 due to continuous heavy rainfall. The education department said the decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of students and staff amid the severe weather conditions.

• Jammu and Kashmir

Today, September 3, 2025, all schools and colleges in Jammu and Kashmir are closed due to the torrential rains that have been falling since last evening. Due to poor weather conditions, parents and students should anticipate an extension of the school holiday.

The Directorate of Education J&K has declared holidays across all government and private schools in Jammu division until September 5. A notification to this effect was released by the authorities on September 3, today. It asked the schools to conduct online classes for students, wherever possible, to maintain continuity of education.

The government is likely to announce a holiday for Kashmir division tomorrow with the floods raging across the valley.

School holidays of regional festivals in September 2025

• Onam- Schools will be shut down in Kerala on the auspicious festival of Onam on 4-5 September 2025.

• Milad un Nabi/ Eid -al Milad - Schools will remain closed on September 5th to 6th in states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

• Teacher’s Day- Nationwide some schools may have a fun schedule or a full holiday on September 5, 2025.

• Ganesh Visarjan (September 6) - Schools in Maharashtra are most likely expected to be shut down on account of Ganesh Visarjan.

• Vishwakarma Puja (September 17) - On the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja, schools will stay shut in a few states.

• Navratri (September 22-October 2, 2025): Schools and colleges in states like Gujarat and Maharashtra may be closed on particular days during the 9-day festival honoring Goddess Durga.