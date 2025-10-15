SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Today: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination soon. Based on previous trends, the solution key is likely to be published today, October 15. Once released, candidates can download it directly from the official SSC website - ssc.gov.in.

Over 13.5 lakh applicants took the CGL exam this year, which was administered in 126 cities at 255 centres. A preliminary answer key will be made available by SSC so that applicants can review it and raise objections if they see any mistakes. These objections and supporting documentation must be submitted before the deadline.

The Commission will release the final answer key after considering all objections, and the results will be determined using it. Under no circumstances will late objections be considered. SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: Steps to download • Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. • Press on the “Answer Key” link on the homepage. • Fill in your registration number and date of birth/password. • Submit the details to check your answer key. • Download and print it for later use. How to raise objections against the SSC Provisional Key 2025? • Log in to the SSC website with your registration number and password/date of birth.

• Choose the question(s) you wish to challenge. • Write an explanation and upload valid supporting evidence. • Make the payment of the essential fee per question. • Review and send your objections. Take a printout for your later use. ALSO READ: Student loses visa status after H-1B visa delay: Expert suggests next steps Take a printout for your later use. SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: Insights The re-examination took place on October 14, 2025, after the Tier I exam was administered from September 12 to September 26, 2025. About 13.5 lakh of the approximately 28 lakh applicants who applied for the exam showed up in 255 centres across 126 cities over the course of 15 days in 45 shifts.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: Vacancies 14582 Group B and Group C positions in various Ministries, Departments, and Organisations of the Government of India, as well as numerous Constitutional Bodies, Statutory Bodies, Tribunals, etc., will be filled through this recruitment drive. 6183 of the total openings are designated for the UR group, followed by 2167 for the SC, 1088 for the ST, 3721 for the OBC, and 1423 for the EWS. SSC CGL Exam 2025: Overview The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced that the CGL 2025 exam was successfully held across all sites except one, when a fire broke out on September 26. Approximately 18,000 applicants used the service to provide comments.