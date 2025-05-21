Jamia Millia Islamia's free coaching for UPSC 2026: Know dates, eligibility

Jamia Millia Islamia's free UPSC 2026 Coaching: Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) is inviting applications for its free UPSC Civil Services coaching programme for the 2026 batch.
This coaching is specially designed for candidates from minority communities, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and all women applicants.
The last date to apply is May 28, 2025, through the official website: admission.jmi.ac.in.
Jamia Millia Islamia Free coaching and hostel facilities for UPSC preparation
RCA provides free residential coaching for both Prelims and Mains of the UPSC Civil Services Exam. The program includes:
- Over 500 hours of classroom teaching
- Mock tests and interviews
- Mentoring by former officers and successful candidates
- 24/7 library access
- Free Wi-Fi
- Compulsory hostel accommodation (given based on merit if too many apply)
A non-refundable fee of Rs 6,000 is to be paid during admission for maintenance (₹1,000 per month for six months).
There are only 100 seats available this year.
Jamia's free UPSC 2026 coaching: Important dates
- Last Date to Apply: May 28, 2025
- Edit Application Window: May 29–30, 2025
- Entrance Test (GS + Essay): June 15, 2025
- Written Test Result (Tentative): July 14, 2025
- Interview Round: July 21 – August 2, 2025
- Final Selection List: August 8, 2025
- Deadline for Admission Formalities: August 18, 2025
The entrance test will be held in 12 cities: Delhi, Jaipur, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Mumbai, Patna, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Calicut.
Jamia's free UPSC 2026 coaching: Eligibility and application fee
- Who can apply: SC, ST, women, and candidates from minority communities?
- Application fee: Rs 1,200 + bank charges
- Apply at: admission.jmi.ac.in
Entrance Test Details
- The entrance test includes two papers:
- General Studies (Objective type)
- Essay Writing, based on the UPSC pattern
The exam will be held in English, Hindi, and Urdu, and will test your general knowledge, critical thinking, and writing skills. The duration of the exam is 3 hours.
About RCA
Started in 2010 under a UGC scheme, RCA is run by Jamia’s Centre for Coaching and Career Planning (CC&CP). So far, it has helped nearly 300 students get selected in top services like IAS, IPS, and IFS, and over 300 more join other important roles in CAPF, IB, RBI, and various state-level exams.
Shruti Sharma, who topped the UPSC exam in 2021, is one of the academy’s well-known alumni.