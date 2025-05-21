Jamia Millia Islamia's free coaching for UPSC 2026: Know dates, eligibility

Jamia Millia Islamia's free UPSC 2026 Coaching: Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) is inviting applications for its free UPSC Civil Services coaching programme for the 2026 batch.

This coaching is specially designed for candidates from minority communities, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and all women applicants.

The last date to apply is May 28, 2025, through the official website: admission.jmi.ac.in.

Jamia Millia Islamia Free coaching and hostel facilities for UPSC preparation

RCA provides free residential coaching for both Prelims and Mains of the UPSC Civil Services Exam. The program includes:

Over 500 hours of classroom teaching

Mock tests and interviews

Mentoring by former officers and successful candidates

24/7 library access

Free Wi-Fi

Compulsory hostel accommodation (given based on merit if too many apply)

A non-refundable fee of Rs 6,000 is to be paid during admission for maintenance (₹1,000 per month for six months).

Jamia's free UPSC 2026 coaching: Important dates

Last Date to Apply: May 28, 2025

Edit Application Window: May 29–30, 2025

Entrance Test (GS + Essay): June 15, 2025

Written Test Result (Tentative): July 14, 2025

Interview Round: July 21 – August 2, 2025

Final Selection List: August 8, 2025

Deadline for Admission Formalities: August 18, 2025

The entrance test will be held in 12 cities: Delhi, Jaipur, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Mumbai, Patna, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Calicut.

Jamia's free UPSC 2026 coaching: Eligibility and application fee

Who can apply: SC, ST, women, and candidates from minority communities?

SC, ST, women, and candidates from minority communities? Application fee: Rs 1,200 + bank charges

Rs 1,200 + bank charges Apply at: admission.jmi.ac.in

Entrance Test Details

The entrance test includes two papers:

General Studies (Objective type)

Essay Writing, based on the UPSC pattern

The exam will be held in English, Hindi, and Urdu, and will test your general knowledge, critical thinking, and writing skills. The duration of the exam is 3 hours.

About RCA

Started in 2010 under a UGC scheme, RCA is run by Jamia’s Centre for Coaching and Career Planning (CC&CP). So far, it has helped nearly 300 students get selected in top services like IAS, IPS, and IFS, and over 300 more join other important roles in CAPF, IB, RBI, and various state-level exams.

Shruti Sharma, who topped the UPSC exam in 2021, is one of the academy’s well-known alumni.