Home / Education / News / Outcome-based learning remains NIIT's focus, says CEO Pankaj Jathar

Outcome-based learning remains NIIT's focus, says CEO Pankaj Jathar

NIIT CEO Pankaj Jathar says learning outcomes depend on instructor-led, mentor-guided education, as the company expands AI and digital training programmes globally

artificial intelligence machine learning
For now, the company is investing more in its digital platform by expanding the number of courses available to learners across the enterprise and individual learner segments.
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 5:40 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gurugram-headquartered NIIT Limited will continue to follow an outcome-based learning approach for its learners instead of uploading courses for people to learn on their own, the company’s chief executive officer, Pankaj Jathar, said.
 
“Just putting a course out there does not impact the outcome, which is why we have stuck to saying that learning will need an instructor, a teacher, or a mentor who will help you learn,” Jathar told Business Standard in an interview.
 
The 44-year-old learning solutions company, which is present in more than 40 countries, is open to the idea of reopening physical classrooms that were shut down during the Covid-19 period, depending on demand from learners, Jathar said.
 
Digital platform expansion and new AI learning modules
 
For now, the company is investing more in its digital platform by expanding the number of courses available to learners across the enterprise and individual learner segments.
 
For example, NIIT has reintroduced the GNIIT course, an extensive “learn-as-you-work” programme that starts with the basics of coding and can extend up to three years as users continue learning.
 
The company will also soon introduce a course for developing agentic artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for users with experience in software development and coding, Jathar said. 
 
Although the core of the platform is the same for both types of users, the motivation for learning is significantly different for the two segments, he said.
 
“The enterprise trainee does not need gamification of the course as compared to the individual learner, whose motivation to learn can be completely different,” Jathar said.
 
AI awareness and skill-building initiatives for corporates
 
To bring organisations up to speed with advances in AI, NIIT is also conducting awareness workshops for Indian companies, where it engages with leadership teams on various use cases for AI, including improving productivity, among others, he said.
 
“All our traditional courses now have AI as a default component. We are also introducing courses specialising in AI for practitioners. One is for consumers or individual learners, offering a short and swift course that focuses on familiarisation with what AI is. For practitioners, it is more deep-tech focused,” Jathar said.
 
NIIT diversifies beyond technology learning into BFSI and management
 
NIIT is expanding its focus from being known primarily as a provider of technical learning solutions to a platform offering training in banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), as well as in sales and management.
 
To strengthen its presence in these new domains, the company will continue to explore inorganic expansion opportunities, Jathar said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HPBOSE Winter School exams 2025-26: Check timetable for Classes 3, 5, 8

DU's St Stephen's asks students to pay university, college fees separately

NEET PG 2025: Results cancelled for 22 candidates over misconduct

Coventry University in talks with Edu Ministry for more India campuses

NEET PG Counselling 2025: When will schedule be released and where

Topics :Indian educatione-learningLearning

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story