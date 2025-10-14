Diwali Holidays 2025: Schools across India to break for holidays; list here

School Holiday: In India, the festive season is a time of joy and celebration, and students eagerly await school and college holiday announcements to plan outings with friends and festivities with family. While some states have already declared their Diwali holidays, others are beginning to follow suit.

The season of lights, sweets, and celebration has officially begun! Several states have announced school holidays ahead of Diwali. In Rajasthan, the break, which was originally planned from October 16 to 27, has been moved up to start from October 13, 2025. Meanwhile, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have also declared multi-day Diwali vacations, adding to the festive cheer for students and families alike.

About Diwali Holidays 2025 Schools all around India will have a five-day holiday to celebrate Diwali, starting on Dhanteras (October 18) and concluding on Bhai Dooj (October 23). The planned five-day break includes all major holidays - Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Chhoti Diwali, the main Diwali day, and Dhanteras. The precise holiday schedule may be altered based on state directives or the specific school's calendar. Hence, parents and kids are encouraged to check with the administration of the school to confirm the dates. Diwali holiday 2025 for schools in Rajasthan According to a statement from the Education Department, the Diwali holidays in Rajasthan officially started on October 13. From October 14 to October 24, schools will be closed, giving instructors and children a total of 12 days off. With the break beginning immediately following the weekend, this year's Diwali vacation lasts longer.

UP school holiday According to the Uttar Pradesh Education Department, schools will be closed from October 20 to October 23 in observance of Diwali. Students in UP will have five days off with a Sunday holiday on October 19, which will allow them plenty of time to spend with their families during the festival of lights. Bihar school holiday On October 18, Bihar will start its Diwali holidays. In addition to being closed for Diwali, schools will also be shuttered in advance of the Chhath Puja celebration, thus the holiday will last for many days. Students may take part in the joyous festivities and customs that accompany Diwali thanks to this extended break.

West Bengal schools closed (Darjeeling and Kalimpong) Heavy rain and landslides have forced schools in West Bengal, particularly in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong regions, to close as a safety precaution. Classes were to resume on October 13. Soon after, schools across the state will observe an extended festive break for Kali Puja, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja, marking a long holiday period for students. Jammu Division (Jammu & Kashmir) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are closely monitoring the weather, as intermittent rainfall continues in several parts of the Jammu Division, potentially affecting school operations. Official announcements regarding school holidays will be made based on weather conditions. Parents and students are advised to stay tuned to local updates for the latest information.