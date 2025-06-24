Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 06:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajasthan JET 2025 admit card out at jetskrau2025.com; Exam on June 29

Rajasthan JET 2025 admit card out at jetskrau2025.com; Exam on June 29

Rajasthan JET 2025 admit card released on June 24 at jetskrau2025.com. Candidates can download the admit card for the UG Agriculture & Allied Sciences entrance exam

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Rajasthan JET 2025 admit card: Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner, has released the Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2025 today, June 24. Candidates who registered for the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2025 for admission into undergraduate courses in Agriculture and Allied Sciences can now download their hall tickets from the official portal – jetskrau2025.com.

How to check and download the Rajasthan JET admit card 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2025:
  • Visit the official website: jetskrau2025.com.
  • Log in with your registered username and password.
  • Click on the “JET 2025 Admit Card” link.
  • Review the details on the admit card.
  • Download and save a copy for future reference.

Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2025: Exam pattern and guidelines

  • There is no fixed syllabus, but a general outline is provided in Annexure 2 of the information bulletin.
  • A single question paper will be set for all candidates.
  • Candidates must attempt three subjects based on their 10+2 stream for courses like Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Fisheries, Food Nutrition & Dietetics, and Community Science.

Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2025: Subject Combinations

  • BTech (Food Technology): Candidates must select from PCM, PCB, PCMB, or PCA combinations.
  • Dairy Technology: Requires Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Rajasthan JET 2025 marking scheme

According to the Rajasthan JET 2025 marking scheme, candidates will receive four marks for each correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response. If a candidate selects more than one option for a question, it will be treated as an incorrect answer.
 
 
For admission to BTech (Food Technology), candidates must select subject combinations from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, and Agriculture. Acceptable combinations include PCM, PCB, PCMB, or PCA. Those applying for Dairy Technology programmes must attempt questions specifically from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.
 
For undergraduate courses in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Fisheries, Food Nutrition and Dietetics, and Community Science, candidates are required to attempt three subjects relevant to their 10+2 academic stream.

Topics : rajasthan Admit Card Indian education Student

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

