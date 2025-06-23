Kashmir schools shut for 15 days as record heatwave grips the valley

Amid the ongoing severe heatwave in the region, authorities in Kashmir have announced a summer vacation for schools across the valley beginning June 23. The decision aims to prioritise the health and safety of both students and staff.

The summer break will continue until July 7, and applies to all government and recognised private schools up to the higher secondary level in the Kashmir Division.

According to the official notification, “Consequent upon the approval conveyed by the competent authority, it is hereby ordered that all the government and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level functioning in the Kashmir division shall observe summer vacation w.e.f 23-06-2025 to 07-07-2025."

Record heat in Kashmir On Friday, Srinagar witnessed its hottest June day in 20 years, with the temperature reaching 35.5°C, which is 6.3°C above the seasonal average. The city also recorded its warmest June night since 1990, with temperatures remaining at 23.2°C overnight. However, the highest-ever June night temperature still stands at 24.6°C, recorded on June 29, 1978. Other parts of Kashmir have also seen unusually high temperatures: Pahalgam logged its third-highest June night temperature at 16.8°C

Kokernag recorded 20.4°C

Kupwara experienced 21.1°C, its fifth-highest June night temperature Effects on daily life These extreme temperatures reflect the return of record-setting heat trends in the valley. The persistent heatwave has disrupted daily routines, as both daytime and nighttime temperatures remain unusually high. This alarming trend underlines the broader effects of shifting climate patterns in the region.