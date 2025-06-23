Home / Education / News / Kashmir schools shut for 15 days as record heatwave grips the valley

Kashmir schools shut for 15 days as record heatwave grips the valley

Kashmir schools will remain closed from June 23 to July 7 due to an intense heatwave. Srinagar recorded its hottest June day in 20 years at 35.5°C

School
Photo: Shutterstock.com
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amid the ongoing severe heatwave in the region, authorities in Kashmir have announced a summer vacation for schools across the valley beginning June 23. The decision aims to prioritise the health and safety of both students and staff.
 
The summer break will continue until July 7, and applies to all government and recognised private schools up to the higher secondary level in the Kashmir Division.
 
According to the official notification, “Consequent upon the approval conveyed by the competent authority, it is hereby ordered that all the government and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level functioning in the Kashmir division shall observe summer vacation w.e.f 23-06-2025 to 07-07-2025."

Record heat in Kashmir

On Friday, Srinagar witnessed its hottest June day in 20 years, with the temperature reaching 35.5°C, which is 6.3°C above the seasonal average.
 
The city also recorded its warmest June night since 1990, with temperatures remaining at 23.2°C overnight. However, the highest-ever June night temperature still stands at 24.6°C, recorded on June 29, 1978.
 
Other parts of Kashmir have also seen unusually high temperatures:
  • Pahalgam logged its third-highest June night temperature at 16.8°C
  • Kokernag recorded 20.4°C
  • Kupwara experienced 21.1°C, its fifth-highest June night temperature

Effects on daily life

These extreme temperatures reflect the return of record-setting heat trends in the valley. The persistent heatwave has disrupted daily routines, as both daytime and nighttime temperatures remain unusually high. This alarming trend underlines the broader effects of shifting climate patterns in the region.

Safety measures and public advisory

In light of the intense weather conditions, authorities have urged residents to:
  • Stay well-hydrated
  • Avoid outdoor exposure during peak heat hours
  • Follow heat safety guidelines to prevent illnesses
The closure of schools serves as a preventive action, emphasising the seriousness of the situation. With the heatwave catching many off guard, the extended break is seen as a critical measure to protect school children from potential heat-related risks.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Two premier forensic science institutes to come up in Chhattisgarh

JEECUP results 2025 date and time: UPJEE Polytechnic results expected soon

Assam GT TET 2025 results out at madhyamik.assam.gov.in; Check details here

Education ministry forms panel to cut coaching centre dependance

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR 2025: Result announced at official website

Topics :Kashmirgovt schoolsprivate schoolssummer vacation

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story