WCD MP recruitment 2025: Over 17,000 anganwadi assistant vacancies open

WCD Madhya Pradesh has invited applications for 17,477 Anganwadi Assistant posts. Eligible Class 12 pass candidates can apply online by July 4 for the merit-based selection

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 5:41 PM IST
The Women and Child Development Department, Madhya Pradesh (WCD MP), has released a recruitment notification for 17,477 Anganwadi Assistant vacancies. The application process is currently active on the official portal, chayan.mponline.gov.in. Interested candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply online until July 4, 2025.
 
This recruitment drive offers a major opportunity for Class 12 pass candidates looking for government jobs in Madhya Pradesh. The selection will be based on merit, followed by document verification and a medical examination.

WCD MP Anganwadi recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

As per the official notice, a total of 17,477 Anganwadi Assistant posts have been announced. The objective of this large-scale hiring is to enhance childcare and nutrition services at the grassroots level across the state.

WCD MP recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Here’s the criteria for WCD MP recruitment 2025:
  • Educational qualification: Applicants must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board.
  • Age limit: Candidates must be between 18 to 35 years old as on the cut-off date mentioned in the notification.
  • Age relaxation: Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories as per government rules.

How to apply for WCD MP recruitment 2025?

Eligible candidates can follow the steps below to apply online:
  • Visit chayan.mponline.gov.in and click on “WCD MP Recruitment 2025” from the latest announcements section.
  • Complete the registration process if you are a new user. Existing users can log in with their credentials.
  • Fill in the application form with personal, academic, and contact details.
  • Upload the required scanned documents as specified.
  • Pay the application fee (if applicable), submit the form, and download the confirmation page for reference.

What is the selection process for WCD MP Anganwadi recruitment 2025?

Candidates will be selected purely on a merit basis, considering the marks obtained in Class 12. Those shortlisted will proceed to document verification and a medical examination before the final appointment.

WCD MP Anganwadi recruitment 2025: Important dates

 
Event
Date
Notification Release
June 19, 2025
Online Application Start
June 20, 2025
Last Date to Apply
July 4, 2025
Merit List Release
To be announced
 

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

