Two premier forensic science institutes to come up in Chhattisgarh

Two premier forensic science institutes are set to come up in Chhattisgarh, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to expand the prestigious institutions to 26 locations across the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the buildings of National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) at Banjari village in Nava Raipur, the upcoming new capital city of Chhattisgarh.

ALSO READ: SECI floats green ammonia tender to decarbonise fertiliser production Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with Assembly Speaker Raman Singh and his cabinet colleagues, was also present on the occasion.

Shah said that the NFSU campus would be established at a cost of ₹145 crore and CFSL facility at ₹123 crore, with a total investment of ₹268 crore. He said that graduating from NFSU meant a guaranteed job, and the institution will contribute to the state’s progress in the fields of education and employment. A spokesperson of the Chhattisgarh government said an initial amount of ₹130 crore each has been sanctioned for the construction of buildings of both the institutes in the campus. Shah said that since the establishment of NFSU, 16 campuses had been initiated in a very short time. Of it, seven are operational, while nine have been approved. Ten additional campuses have been proposed.