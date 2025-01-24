The initial answer key for the TS TET 2024 II test will be declared today, January 24, 2025, by the Telangana government's Department of School Education. The official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in, will host the release of the TS TET answer key 2025 for the 2024 session.

The first key will be used to display the TS TET response sheet 2025. By going to the official website and selecting the PDF download file, candidates can obtain the TSTET key 2025. The TS TET 2025 exams comprises two papers, Paper 1 for teaching posts in classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 for classes 6 to 8.

Along with the original key, the TS TET response key objection 2025 window will also be enabled. Online exam for the TS TET 2024 II exam took place between January 2 and January 20, 2025. The examination was conducted in two shifts; first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

TS TET Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download

• Go to the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

• Press on the link labelled “Provisional Answer Key” on the home page.

• Log in utilising your roll number and date of birth.

• Download the answer key and review it carefully.

TS TET Answer Key 2025: Marks required

Candidates must receive the bare minimum of qualifying marks in order to pass the TS TET 2025 exam. To be eligible for the TSTET exam, candidates from the general category must receive at least 60% marks (90 out of 150).

However, the qualifying marks for SC, ST, BC, and PH categories are only 5%, and they must receive 55% marks (82 out of 150) to pass the test.

Each Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) had four possible answers, with only one right answer. Each MCQ has one mark. There will be no negative marking for incorrect response.

TS TET 2025: How to raise objections?

Candidates have the option to object to any question or response that they believe is incorrect. Objections must be submitted by January 27, 2025. Candidates will have a fair amount of time to raise concerns over the first key, and the expert committee, which was formed by the TGTET chairperson and the director of school education, will decide on them. The final key will be made public for candidates' information.