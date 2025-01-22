SSC MTS 2024: Result announced at official website, check details

The results of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2024, have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Once the SSC MTS Result 2024 is announced, candidates who took the test can view the scorecard on the official website at ssc.gov.in. They will be needed to fill in their login credentials, such as user ID and password.

The exam was held between September 30 and November 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to serve a total of 9,583 openings, including 6,144 posts for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and 3,439 seats for Havaldar posts.

SSC MTS Result 2024: How To Check?

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, press on the result link

Step 3: Fill in your registration number and other required details.

Step 4: The SSC MTS Result 2024 will be showcased on the screen.

Step 5: View and download the result. Take a print out for further use.

SSC MTS Result 2024: Physical Test

For the male candidates, the minimum height for the SSC MTS physical test should be 157 cm. Gorkha, Garhwali, Assamese, and Scheduled Tribe candidates are given a relaxation of 5 cm in this. Apart from this, the chest of the applicant should be 81 cm (5 cm chest expansion).

For female candidates, the minimum height has been fixed at 152 cm. Female candidates from Gorkha, Garhwali, Assamese, and Scheduled Tribe categories will be provided a relaxation of 2.5 cm in height. The minimum weight of a female candidate should be 28 kg. Whereas, there is a relaxation of 2 kg for the reserved category candidates.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

• For MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue): Candidates should be between 18 and 25 years old.

• For Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and specific MTS positions: The age limit is between 18 and 27 years.

SSC MTS Result 2024: What’s Next?

SSC will also announce the cut off marks alongside the MTS Havaldar result. Candidates who secure the prescribed cut off marks in SSC MTS Result 2024 can participate in the further recruitment process, that is, PET / PST / DV.