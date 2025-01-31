Business Standard

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025 is released; Here's how to check and download

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025 is released; Here's how to check and download

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission shared the schedule for the upcoming examinations for the year 2025. Check the tentative schedule here

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the schedule for the upcoming examinations for the UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2024, Staff Nurse, and Lecturer. Candidates who have registered for the examination can check and download the UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025 through the official website of the UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
 
According to the tentative schedule, the Combined State / Senior Subordinate Services (Main) Examination-2024 will take place on June 29, 2025.  
The Combined State / Senior Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2025 will be held on October 12, 2025.

How to check and download the UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check the UPPSC Exam calendar 2025:
 
  • Firstly, visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • On the home page, check for the link that reads “UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025."
  • You can check the UPPSC Exam 2025 Calendar PDF that will appear on the new tab.
  • Download and take the printout of the PDF for future reference.
The UPPSC will conduct the Combined State Agricultural Service (Main) Examination-2024 on March 23, 2025, while the Combined State Engineering Service (Preliminary) Examination-2024 is to be held on April 20, 2025.

The Uttar Pradesh University (Centralized) Service Assistant Registrar Examination-2024 will take place on March 2, 2025 and the Combined State Engineering Service (Main) Examination-2024 will be conducted on September 28, 2025. 
 
The Architectural and Planning Assistant (Preliminary) Examination-2024 is scheduled to take place on October 18, 2025.

Upcoming UPPSC recruitment

The UPPSC mentioned that once the e-requisition for specific posts such as Lecturer (Government Inter College), Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Category), and Block Education Officer is received, advertisements will be issued. After completing all the procedures, exams will be scheduled accordingly.
 
In the meantime, candidates are advised to complete the One-Time Registration process to ensure a smooth application experience. The Commission has also clarified that the schedules announced are tentative and may be adjusted if required.
 
The official UUPPSC notification reads, “As soon as the e-requisition for some posts like Lecturer, Government Inter College, Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Category), Block Education Officer is received from the concerned department/government, the Commission will advertise the posts in question in a timely manner and the said examinations will be held on the reserved dates as far as possible."

UPPSC Exam 2025: Key Dates  

Exams Date
Staff Nurse Unani (Male/Female) (Main) Examination-2023 February 16, 2025
Staff Nurse Ayurvedic (Male/Female) (Main) Examination-2023 February 23, 2025
Uttar Pradesh University (Centralized) Service Assistant Registrar Examination-2024 March 2, 2025
Combined State Agricultural Service (Main) Examination-2024 March 23, 2025
Combined State Engineering Service (Preliminary) Examination-2024 April 20, 2025
Scientific Officer (Screening) Examination-2023 May 18, 2025
Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services (Main) Examination-2024 June 29, 2025
Additional Private Secretary Examination-2023 (Third Phase) July 13, 2025
Lecturer, Government Degree College (Screening) Examination-2017 (Music Playing (Sitar) Subject) July 17, 2025
Lecturer, Government Degree College (Screening) Examination-2017 (Music Instrumental (Tabla) Subject) July 18, 2025
UP Technical Education (Teaching/Training) Service Examination-2023 September 21, 2025
Combined State Engineering Service (Main) Examination-2024: September 28, 2025  
Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2025 October 12, 2025
Architectural and Planning Assistant (Preliminary) Examination-2024 October 18, 2025
 

Topics : UPPSC Uttar Pradesh Entrance Exams Recruitment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

