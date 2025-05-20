Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JAC Class 10th, 12th board results 2025: Key dates & updates for students

JAC Class 10th, 12th board results 2025: Key dates & updates for students

The Jharkhand board Class 10th and 12th results 2025 to be announced soon at jacresults.com. Students can access their results using their roll code and roll number in the login window

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

Jharkhand board 10th, 12th results 2025 to be out soon(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JAC Class 10th, 12th board results 2025 Soon: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the date and time for JAC 10th &12th results 2025 soon. The board has not shared any official information regarding the date and time of the results. However, it is expected that the board will release the results in the third or fourth week of May 2025.
 
Students who have appeared for the JAC Class 10th and 12th exams 2025 can download the exam results through the official website, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. They can access their results using their login credentials.
 
However, the results downloaded from the official websites would be provisional and students will have to collect their marksheet from their respective schools after some time.
 

JAC 10th and 12th results 2025 Exam dates

This year, Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 exams were held from February 11 to March 4, 2025. Around 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination.

How to check and download the JAC 10th and 12th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the JAC 10th and 12th results 2025:

  • Firstly, visit the official website, jacresults.com
  • On the home page, check for the JAC 10th and 12th results 2025.
  • A login page will appear, where students need to enter their login credentials.
  • Once students submit login details, their results will appear on the screen.
  • Candidates can download and take printouts for future reference.

Jharkhand board 10th, 12th results 2025: Details required to check JAC results 2025

Here are the list of details required to check JAC results 2025:
  • Roll Number
  • Roll Code
  • Registration Number

JAC 10th, 12th results 2025: Previous years' pass percentage

Last year, the overall pass percentage for JAC Class 10th was 90.39 per cent. While for JAC 12th results, the overall pass rate was 72.7 per cent for Science, 90.60 per cent for Commerce stream, and 93.7 per cent for Arts stream. 

What are the details mentioned on JAC results 2025?

Here are the list of details mentioned on JAC mark sheet 2025:
  • Roll Number
  • Student’s Name 
  • Date of birth
  • Parents’ Name 
  • School Code 
  • Subjects
  • Marks obtained in each subject
  • Grades
  • Qualifying status
 
Students are advised to directly contact the school in case any information is incorrect.

JAC Class 10th and 12th results 2025: Date and time

The date and time to check JAC results 2025 has not been announced yet.

JAC results 2025: Official websites to check results

Here are the list of official websites to check and download JAC results 2025:
  • jac.jharkhand.gov.in 
  • jacresults.com
  • results.digilocker.gov.in

First Published: May 20 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

