Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Education / News / Centre's panel on exam reforms seeks stakeholders' suggestions till July 7

Centre's panel on exam reforms seeks stakeholders' suggestions till July 7

In the line of fire over the alleged irregularities in medical entrance examination NEET and PhD entrance NET, the Centre had last week notified the panel to ensure transparent conduct of exams

Protest, NEET Protest, UGC NET Protest
Paper leaks triggered nationwide protests over NEET exams. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 2:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Centre's high-level panel on examination reforms has sought suggestions and feedback from stakeholders, including students and parents, till July 7, Ministry of Education officials said on Friday.

Amid a raging row on alleged irregularities in exams, the panel headed by former ISRO chief R Radhakrishnan has been tasked with making recommendations on reforms in the examination process, enhancing data security protocols, and reviewing the structure and operations of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The committee is seeking suggestions, views and ideas from stakeholders, particularly students and parents, from June 27 to July 7, 2024. The suggestions can be submitted using mygov platform," a senior MoE official said.

In the line of fire over the alleged irregularities in medical entrance examination NEET and PhD entrance NET, the Centre had last week notified the panel to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the NTA.

While NEET is under scanner over several irregularities, including alleged leaks, UGC-NET was cancelled as the ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam was compromised. Two other exams -- CSIR-UGC NET and NEET PG -- were cancelled as a pre-emptive step.

The panel also includes former AIIMS Delhi director Randeep Guleria, Central University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor B J Rao, Professor Emeritus in the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Madras K Ramamurthy, People Strong co-founder and Karmayogi Bharat board member Pankaj Bansal, IIT Delhi Dean of Student Affairs Aditya Mittal and MoE Joint Secretary Govind Jaiswal.

The committee has also been tasked with examining the existing security protocols related to the setting of the papers and other processes for different examinations and making recommendations to enhance the robustness of the system.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jaro Education declares 1:3 bonus and 10% interim dividend

Education Budget 2024: What did FM Sitharaman say in the past five Budgets?

LIVE: CBI team probing UGC-NET case allegedly attacked in Bihar, 4 arrested

Nalanda University: 10 interesting facts about 1600-year old institution

Premium

Jobless youth and education

Topics :Indian educationNEET UGNEET rowNational Testing AgencyUGC

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story