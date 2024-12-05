RPF SI 2024: Admit cards for Dec 9 exam to be out today, check details

The Sub-Inspector (Executive) admit cards for the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force recruitment exams, which are set for December 9th, will be made available by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) today, December 5. Admit cards are being released by RRBs four days prior to the date of each exam. Hall tickets for the exams on December 2 and 3 are already available.

Candidates must download their RPF SI admit card by visiting the website of the RRB they applied under if their exam date is shown as December 9 on their city notification slips. The dates of the RRB RPF SI recruitment exam are December 2, 3, 9, 12, and 13, 2024.

RPF SI 2024: How to download the admit card?

Step 1: Go to the official RRB website where you send your application.

Step 2: Press on the application link.

Step 3: Open your account and log in.

Step 4: Examine the admit card and download it.

More From This Section

Step 5: Take a print out of the admit card for later use.

RPF SI exam 2024: Exam pattern

The Railway Recruitment Board will administer the RPF SI Exam 2024 in a computer-based format over the course of 90 minutes. The test will consist of 120 objective-style questions, each earning one mark, and candidates should be aware of this. A third of a point will be subtracted for answering a question wrong.

RPF SI exam 2024: Points to remember

• It is advised that applicants carefully review their admit cards to guarantee that they have all the essential information, including their name, roll number, exam day, location, and time.

• Having the admit card on exam day is a necessity. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre without a valid admit card. In addition to their admit card, candidates must bring a valid form of identification to the examination centre.

• Applicants can bring only those items given on admit cards. Carrying restricted items might result in disqualification. They must be responsible for their own personal belongings as the facility might not be accessible at exam centres.

• In documents, they have to bring the admit card, original Aadhar card and any other document mentioned in the details. It is necessary for all to undergo Aadhar-linked biometric authentication before going to the exam hall.

• Candidates must read and follow these instructions. They must arrive at the venue according to the reporting time and enter the exam hall prior to the gate time closed.

RPF SI exam 2024: Helpline details

For any assistance, candidates must reach the phone number at 9592-001-188 and 0172-565-3333 between 10 am and 5 pm or by visiting the email id at rrb.help@csc.gov.in.

RPF SI exam 2024: Overview

RRBs invited to apply for RPF SI 2024 from 15th April to 14th May 2024. The option to amend RPF SI Form 2024 was available from 15th May 2024 to 24th May 2024. Candidates have also been asked to re-upload the photograph/signature in the RPF SI 2024 application form for RPF SI 2024 from May 27 to June 17, 2024.

RRB aims to fill 452 openings for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Forces (RPSF). The starting salary for the candidates is INR 35,400.

What is the RPF SI exam?

The Ministry of Railways held RPF SI exam to choose eligible male and female candidates for employment to the position of Sub-Inspectors (SI) in Level 6 of 7th CPC in Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Forces (RPSF) in multiple zones of Indian Railways.