Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Education / News / RRB ALP Answer Key 2024 released; know how to download provisional key

RRB ALP Answer Key 2024 released; know how to download provisional key

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the RRB ALP answer keys 2024. Candidates can download the provisional key alongside question papers and responses from the RRB's official website

railway
RRB ALP Answer Key 2024 released
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 12:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
RRB ALP Answer Key 2024 Out: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) released the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Answer Key 2024 on December 5, 2024. With the aid of the RRB ALP Answer Key 2024, candidates who took the written exam between November 25 and November 29, 2024, can check their responses and calculate their marks. 
 
The link to raise objections and get the answer key was made available on December 5 and will not be available after 10 AM on December 10, 2024.

RRB ALP Answer Key 2024

The official RRB website offers the answer key in PDF format. To view the answer key and their individual response sheets, candidates must sign in with their registration number and birthdate. When the answer key is available, test-takers can compare their answers to the solutions that have been officially provided.
 
Over five days, the written exam was administered in three shifts every day. The overall difficulty level of the exam has been regarded as moderate by both candidates and subject matter specialists. The RRB ALP is holding a major recruitment campaign this year with the goal of filling 18,799 Assistant Loco Pilot positions nationwide.

RRB ALP Answer Key 2024: Steps to Download

    • Go to the official RRB website at rrb.gov.in.
    • Route to the homepage and the link for “RRB ALP Answer Key 2024.”

More From This Section

RPF SI 2024: Admit cards for Dec 9 exam to be out today, check details

GIC Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 110 Assistant Manager posts

UP Board 2025: UPMSP releases class 10th, 12th centre list, details here

IIM CAT 2024 Answer Key is out; here's how to check and download

CTET 2024: Pre admit card out at official website, download exam city slip

    • Log in with your registration number and date of birth.
    • Download the answer key and your individual response sheet.
    • Save a copy for future use.

RRB ALP Answer Key 2024: Raise Objections 

Through an objection procedure, candidates can contest the answer key if they discover an objection. Candidates usually have to pay a small fee for each objection raised and present credible evidence to back up their statements. For updates on the answer key, response sheets, and objection procedure, candidates are encouraged to often visit the official website.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Exam city intimation slip out, details here

Kerala CM writes to railway minister, cites 'safety violations' in jobs

UPSC postpones ESE-2025 to give sufficient time to aspirants to prepare

RRB recruitment: Junior Engineer 2024 exam dates out at official website

Urgent need of staff to manage assets, train ops: Railway Board Chairman

Topics :Indian Railways recruitmentRailway BoardIndian Railways

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story