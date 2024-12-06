VITREE Jan Session 2025: Admit card out at official website, exam on Dec 7

The VITREE 2025 hall ticket will soon be available on the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) website. To take the test, applicants for the Vellore Institute of Technology Research Entrance Examination (VITREE) January 2025 session must download their admission card. VITREE 2025 will be held in 28 Indian cities this year.

The exam is scheduled for December 7, 2024, between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. The admit card, however, will be accessible shortly. Additionally, candidates will receive information on their VITREE hall ticket 2025 via the email address and phone number they have on file.

VITREE Jan exam pattern

Every question will be multiple-choice, with a correct response worth one mark and an incorrect response worth zero. There will be 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on the Ph.D. question paper (Technical- 70 questions; English communication skills- 15; statistics and probability- 15 questions), and 100 MCQs on the Direct Ph.D. question paper (Technical- 80 questions; English communication skills- 20 questions). The question paper will only be available in English.

VITREE January Session 2025: Steps to download Admit Card

• Go to the official website of VIT at vit.ac.in.

• Press on VITREE January Session 2025 Admit Card link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will showcase where the admit card download link will be available.

• Press on that link and fill in the login details.

• Once done, your admit card will be showcased.

• View the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

VITREE exam 2025: Documents required

To take the test, candidates must bring a hard copy of their e-admit card. Bring a government-issued ID (Aadhar, PAN card, or driver's license) and a passport-sized photo to the exam location if your photo and signature are missing from the e-admit card.

VITREE 2025: Selection procedure

The selection procedure has VITREE January 2025 score, research proposal, PG degree marks, and personal interview. The results will be announced on December 20 after the interviews, which are scheduled for December 14. This highlights the requirements for eligibility that a candidate must meet in order to finish the registration procedure well in advance of November 25.

VITREE Hall Ticket 2025: Details

Given below are the details printed on the VITREE 2025 admit card:

• Name of the candidate

• VITREE exam date and time

• Registration number

• Exam day instructions

• Photograph and signature.