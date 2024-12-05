CTET 2024: Admit card dates confirmed on official website, check details

The CTET December 2024 admit cards are anticipated to be made public by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on December 12. Admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) shall be available for download on the official website at https://ctet.nic.in whenever they are issued. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed that admit cards for the CTET December 2024 will be declared two days before the exam.

The dates of the 2024 CTET exam are set for December 14 and 15. According to the exam city notification slip, admission cards will be made available two days prior to the exam day.

CTET 2024 Admit card: How to download?

Step 1. Open your web browser and visit the official CTET website at https://ctet.nic.in

Step 2. Look for the link or notification related to the "CTET Admit Card 2024" on the homepage

Step 3. Press on the link and you will be routed to a login page.

Step 4. Fill in your application number and password (the same credentials you used during registration).

Step 5. Fill in your information for accuracy.

Step 6. Once you log in successfully, your CTET admit card will be showcased on the screen.

Step 7. Download the admit card as a PDF file.

CTET 2024: Exam Schedule

The CTET exam will be held in two papers. Candidates are suggested to visit the official CTET website on a daily basis for more updates.

Paper 1: Applicants for teaching opportunities from classes 1 to 5 must submit this paper. It will take place during the afternoon shift on December 14th, from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

Paper 2: Applicants seeking teaching opportunities from classes 6 to 8 should submit this paper. It will take place during the morning shift on December 15th, from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM.

CTET Exam 2024: Points to remember

• Do not forget to bring the admit card to the exam centre with a legitimate, original picture ID proof (such as an Aadhaar or PAN card).

• Check the address, time, and other essential information listed on the admit card for the exam center.

• Pay careful attention to the guidelines and instructions for the exam that are printed on the admit card.