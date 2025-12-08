Home / Education / News / SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: Steps to check and download scorecard once out

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: Steps to check and download scorecard once out

SSC CGL Result 2025 is likely to be released anytime soon by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website. The exam was held between Sept 12 and 26, 2025, nationwide

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Soon. Photo: AdobeStock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: The SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 results are anticipated to be released soon on the official website at ssc.gov.in by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). 
 
The result PDF, which includes candidates’ names, roll numbers, category, and grades, will be available for download to candidates who participated in the exams. Along with the results, the Commission will announce the Tier 1 cut-off.
 
The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was administered at a number of locations throughout the nation between September 12 and September 26, 2025. 

SSC CGL Tier 1 exams 2025 important dates

Notification Release Date: June 9, 2025
Online Application Period: June 9 – July 4, 2025
Application Correction Window: July 9 – July 11, 2025
Tier 1 Exam Dates: September 12 – 26, 2025
Tier 1 Re-exam Date: October 14, 2025
Provisional Answer Key Release: October 16, 2025
Answer Key Challenge Window: October 16 – 21, 2025
Tier 1 Result Date (Expected): December 2025
Tier 2 Exam Date (Tentative): December 2025 / January 2026. 

How to check the SSC CGL Tier 1 result?

Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in
Step 2: Press on the 'Result tab' available on the homepage
Step 3: Find and open the SSC CGL Result 2025 Tier 1 link
Step 4: The PDF will be showcased on the screen
Step 5: Use Ctrl+F to view your name or roll number
Step 6: Download and print the result for later reference.

More about SSC CGL Tier 1 exams 2025

14582 Group B and C positions in various Ministries, Departments, and Organisations of the Government of India, as well as numerous Constitutional Bodies, Statutory Bodies, Tribunals, etc., will be filled via this examination campaign.
 
100 questions were totalling 200 marks on the exams. The exam lasted for one hour. Every 'incorrect' response will result in a 0.50 mark deduction. 
 
Chosen candidates will get pay depending on the post and grade level. The pay level as per 4 & 5 is Rs 29,200–92,300.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Haryana CET Result 2025 Group C posts out at hssc.gov.in, steps to check

APPSC exam calendar 2026 released at psc.ap.gov.in; check all details here

Premium

IITs' push to broaden job profiles pays dividends with diverse offers

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025 to be out soon at tet2dsc.apcfss.in; know more

KTET Admit Card 2025: KARTET hall tickets released at official website

Topics :SSC resultSSC examSSC CGL

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story