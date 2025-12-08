SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: The SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 results are anticipated to be released soon on the official website at ssc.gov.in by the Staff Selection Commission ( : The SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 results are anticipated to be released soon on the official website at ssc.gov.in by the Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ).

The result PDF, which includes candidates’ names, roll numbers, category, and grades, will be available for download to candidates who participated in the exams. Along with the results, the Commission will announce the Tier 1 cut-off.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was administered at a number of locations throughout the nation between September 12 and September 26, 2025.

SSC CGL Tier 1 exams 2025 important dates

• Notification Release Date: June 9, 2025

• Online Application Period: June 9 – July 4, 2025 • Application Correction Window: July 9 – July 11, 2025 • Tier 1 Exam Dates: September 12 – 26, 2025 • Tier 1 Re-exam Date: October 14, 2025 • Provisional Answer Key Release: October 16, 2025 • Answer Key Challenge Window: October 16 – 21, 2025 • Tier 1 Result Date (Expected): December 2025 Tier 2 Exam Date (Tentative): December 2025 / January 2026. ALSO READ: School holiday today: Cyclone, cold wave, polls force closures in states Tier 2 Exam Date (Tentative): December 2025 / January 2026. How to check the SSC CGL Tier 1 result? Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Press on the 'Result tab' available on the homepage Step 3: Find and open the SSC CGL Result 2025 Tier 1 link Step 4: The PDF will be showcased on the screen Step 5: Use Ctrl+F to view your name or roll number Step 6: Download and print the result for later reference. More about SSC CGL Tier 1 exams 2025 14582 Group B and C positions in various Ministries, Departments, and Organisations of the Government of India, as well as numerous Constitutional Bodies, Statutory Bodies, Tribunals, etc., will be filled via this examination campaign. 100 questions were totalling 200 marks on the exams. The exam lasted for one hour. Every 'incorrect' response will result in a 0.50 mark deduction.