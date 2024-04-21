Home / Education / News / Students with 4-yr bachelor's degrees, 75% can directly pursue PhD: UGC

Students with 4-yr bachelor's degrees, 75% can directly pursue PhD: UGC

To pursue a PhD with or without a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), the candidates will require a minimum of 75 per cent marks or equivalent grades in their four-year undergraduate course

So far, a candidate for the National Eligibility Test (NET) needed a master's degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks. Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 7:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Students with four-year undergraduate degrees can now directly appear for NET and pursue PhD, according to University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

To pursue a PhD with or without a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), the candidates will require a minimum of 75 per cent marks or equivalent grades in their four-year undergraduate course.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

So far, a candidate for the National Eligibility Test (NET) needed a master's degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks.

"The candidates with four-year undergraduate degrees can now directly pursue PhD and appear for NET. Such candidates are allowed to appear in a subject in which they want to pursue a PhD irrespective of the discipline in which they have obtained the four-year bachelor's degree," Kumar told PTI.

"The candidates having passed a four-year or eight-semester bachelor's degree programme should have a minimum of 75 pc marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade on a point scale wherever the grading system is followed," the UGC chairman said.

A relaxation of five per cent marks or its equivalent grade may be allowed for those belonging to SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), differently-abled, economically weaker sections and other categories of candidates as per the decision of the UGC from time to time, he added.

Also Read

Govt launches fellowship portal for PhDs, post-doctoral aspirants

MPhil not a 'recognised' degree anymore: University body warns students

Pak now an 'authoritarian regime', only Asian country in category: Report

No change in CUET-UG schedule in view of Lok Sabha elections: UGC chairman

No reserved posts can be de-reserved: Ministry on draft UGC guidelines

CUET-UG to be completed in seven days, offline test for 15 subjects

Left weakening in JNU, outfits struggling to win independently: VC Pandit

UP board exam results announced, Class 10 pass percentage at 89.55

Boys outshine girls in class 10 board exam in Assam, pass rate at 75.7%

UP Board Result 2024: 10th and 12th results expected to be announced today

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :educationPhD research scholars

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story