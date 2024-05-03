Home / Education / News / WB Madrasah Board 2024: WBBME High Madrasah result to be released soon

WB Madrasah Board 2024: WBBME High Madrasah result to be released soon

Today, May 3, 2024, the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education will release the WB Madrasah Board Result 2024, which can be accessed at websites wbbme.org and wbresults.nic.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 3:27 PM IST
Today, May 3, at 2:00 pm, the WB Madrasah Board Madhyamik Result 2024 will be released by the WBBME. WBBME Result 2024 will be available to those who took the Alim, Fazil, and High Madrasah exams to view and download for students on the official websites wbbme.org and wbresults.nic.in, starting at 2:30 p.m. 
Students can also get their West Bengal Madrasah results 2024 via an app-specific SMS feature. It is important for students to be aware that the online WBBME result 2024 for HM, Alim, and Fazil is provisional. Within a few days of the announcement of the West Bengal Madrasah 2024 result, students will be required to collect their original mark sheets. 

WB Madrasah Board 2024: Steps to check 

Step 1: Go to the official website of WBBME at wbbme.org.
Step 2: Press the WB Madrasah Board Madhyamik Result 2024 link on the homepage.
Step 3: Fill in your roll number and submit it.
Step 4: Your Madrasah WB result 2024 will be showcased on the screen.
Step 5: View and download the WB Madrasah Board Madhyamik Result.

WB Madrasah Board 2024: Details to view 

WB Board Madrasah Result 2024 Mark Sheet will have details given below. Students are suggested to view the above details carefully:      
    • Name     
    • Roll Number      
    • Overall Marks      
    • Divisions obtained       
    • Subject-Wise Marks Obtained      
    • Qualifying Status.

WB Madrasah Board results: Overview

The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education is the state government-administered independent examining authority for affiliated and recognised madrasahs in West Bengal. It has come into force through the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Act 1994.

First Published: May 03 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

