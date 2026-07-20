CBSE conducted Class 10, 12 exams successfully: MoS Jayant Chaudhary

The Centre on Monday said the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had "successfully" conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary said this in a written reply to the Lok Sabha in response to questions on whether the government had taken note of reports that CBSE recently faced repeated failures in implementing its new examination reforms, ensuring the error-free conduct of the examinations and maintaining transparent communication with students, parents and schools.

The response comes days after the Supreme Court sought the Centre's response to a petition alleging irregularities in the on-screen marking (OSM) system introduced for Class 12 board examinations this year.

"The CBSE successfully conducted the Class X Board Examinations from February 17 to March 11, 2026, and the Class XII Board Examinations from February 17 to April 10, 2026. In line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020, CBSE implemented the policy of conducting two Board Examinations for Class X from 2026, thereby providing eligible students an additional opportunity to improve their performance. The second Class X Board Examination was conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026," Chaudhary said. He added that CBSE had also ensured clear and timely dissemination of information and necessary communications to all stakeholders, including schools, students and parents. The schedules of the examinations were not affected by any procedural or communication-related issues. "A robust system of supervision and oversight is in place to ensure the smooth, fair and transparent conduct of examinations," he said.