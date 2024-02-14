TN TRB SGT 2024 registration begins, candidates can apply for 1768 seats

The application process for secondary grade teachers (SGT) started today, February 14, 2024, by the Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) to fill the 1,768 vacancies. Candidates who want to fill out the application form can access it on the official website, i.e., trb.tn.gov.in.

However, candidates who are applying for the post of secondary grade teacher must have a Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test certificate (TNTET-Paper 1).

The last date to fill out the application form is March 15 to apply for the post of Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) with a pay scale ranging between Rs 20,600 to Rs 75,900.

Candidates who want to become SGT should carefully complete the application process preventing disqualifications due to false information or errors.

What is the application fee for TN TRB SGT 2024? Applicants who want to apply for the TN TRB SGT post should pay the application fee at the time of submitting the application forms. The fee can be paid through net banking, credit card, debit card or UPI. The fee for General, OBC, and EWS is Rs 600, while the fee for SC/SCA/ST/PwD is Rs 300. What is the age limit to apply for TN TRB SGT 2024? The upper age limit for the general candidates for appointment is 53 years as of the first day of July 2024 of the recruitment year 2024.

How to fill the TN TRB SGT application form 2024? Here are the steps to fill TN TRB SGT application form 2024: Step 1: First visit the official website, i.e., trb.tn.gov.in. Step 2: On the home page, check for the application form link and click on it. Step 3: Fill in all your details like name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, gender, nationality, category, etc. Step 4: You will get the registration number and password on your registered mobile number and email ID. Step 5: Log in with your credentials to submit your application form. Step 6: Upload all the required documents and fill out the application form.

Step 7: You can also download and take printouts for future reference.

The recruitment examination will take place in two parts. Part A is a mandatory Tamil Language Eligibility Test (Objective Type, OMR-based) and Part B comprises the main examination (Objective type).

There will be 30 questions in Part A which the candidates have to answer in 30 minutes. The total marks in the Part A examination is 50 and to qualify for the examination, candidates need just 40 per cent marks, i.e., 20.

In part B, there will be 150 questions to answer in 3 hours. The total marks comprise 150 and general candidates need to score at least 40 per cent,i.e., 60 marks to qualify. While BC, MBC, BCM, SC, SCA, and ST candidates need to secure at least 30 per cent marks, i.e., 45 marks.