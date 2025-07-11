CEE Kerala publishes revised KEAM rank list after court order, know more

The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala has published a revised KEAM 2025 ranking list on July 10. Many petitions from CBSE students challenging the state government's modifications to the standardisation formula used to generate the KEAM rank list led to the cancellation. The division bench revoked the High Court's single bench decision the following Thursday after the state government appealed it on Wednesday.

After the High Court division bench's order, the Higher Education Department directed the CEE to make the necessary preparations to publish the KEAM rank list under the court's decision and revoked the changes. The revised KEAM 2025 rank list is now on the official candidate portal at cee.kerala.gov.in.

How to check KEAM 2025 ranks? • Go to the official website at www.cee.kerala.gov.in • Press on the "KEAM 2025 - Candidate Portal" link on the homepage. • Log in utilising your Application Number, Password, and the Access Code • Press on the "KEAM result 2025" link Your ranks will be showcased. Your ranks will be showcased. CEE Kerala publishes revised KEAM rank 2025: Candidates' details 1. Engineering exam • Candidates appeared- 86,549 • Qualified candidates-76,230 • Candidates under the revised rank list- 67,505. Toppers are: • Joshua Jacob Thomas – Rank 1

• Hari Kishan Baiju – Rank 2 • Emil Iype Sacharia – Rank 3 2. For Pharmacy exams • Total number of candidates- 33,425 • Candidates under the revised rank list- 27,841. Toppers are: • Anakha Anil – Rank 1 • Hrishikesh R Shenoy – Rank 2 • Fathimathu Zahra – Rank 3. CEE Kerala KEAM revised rank 2025: What's next? To view their updated rank and prepare for the next stages of the counselling and seat allocation process, candidates are asked to use the KEAM candidate portal. CEE Kerala KEAM revised rank 2025: Background Controversy In order to address long-standing concerns from students following the state syllabus, the Kerala government first released the KEAM 2025 results using a revised mark consolidation formula.