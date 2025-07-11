CEE Kerala publishes revised KEAM rank list after court order, know more

The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala has published a revised KEAM 2025 ranking list on July 10. Many petitions from CBSE students challenging the state government's modifications to the standardisation formula used to generate the KEAM rank list led to the cancellation. The division bench revoked the High Court's single bench decision the following Thursday after the state government appealed it on Wednesday.
After the High Court division bench's order, the Higher Education Department directed the CEE to make the necessary preparations to publish the KEAM rank list under the court's decision and revoked the changes. The revised KEAM 2025 rank list is now on the official candidate portal at cee.kerala.gov.in.
How to check KEAM 2025 ranks?
•Go to the official website at www.cee.kerala.gov.in
•Press on the “KEAM 2025 - Candidate Portal” link on the homepage.
•Log in utilising your Application Number, Password, and the Access Code
Court orders on the CEE Kerala KEAM revised rank 2025
The change comes after the Kerala High Court invalidated the KEAM prospectus's adjustment to Article 9.7.4. (b). A new method for marks consolidation was included in the clause, which generated significant panic, especially among CBSE board students.
Hana Fathima, a CBSE student who had petitioned against the last-minute change to the ranking criterion, was given preference by the court. The High Court stated that it was not reasonable or equitable to make such a big modification at the final admissions stage.
