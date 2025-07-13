BITS Pilani launches AI+ campus at Amravati, plans ₹1,000 cr investment

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani will set up a new campus at Amravati in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of ₹1,000 crore, the university's chancellor and Birla Group chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla said.

The new artificial intelligence plus (AI+) campus will enroll close to 7,000 students in two phases and is likely to be operational by 2027, Birla said. The new campus, spread over 35 acres, will offer undergraduate and master’s programs in AI, machine learning, innovation, and strategy.

Apart from this, BITS Pilani will also invest ₹1,219 crore to upgrade the physical infrastructure and enhance the long-term research and development capabilities of the university, Vice Chancellor V Ramgopal Rao said.