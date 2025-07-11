Home / Education / News / TS POLYCET result 2025: Round 1 seat allotment results to be out soon

TS POLYCET result 2025: Round 1 seat allotment results to be out soon

The Department of Technical Education (DTE) Telangana will soon out the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) counselling round 1 seat allotment result on the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in

TS POLYCET result 2025
TS POLYCET result 2025. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 5:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
TS POLYCET result 2025: The Phase 1 seat allocation results for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2025 counselling will be released any time by the Department of Technical Education (DTE), Telangana. The Phase 1 allotment was originally scheduled for July 4 but was postponed. "First phase allotments will be displayed shortly," reads a message on the TS POLYCET official website.
 
Candidates can view the TS POLYCET Round 1 allocation result at tgpolycet.nic.in after the results are made public. Candidates will need their ROC form number, TS POLYCET hall ticket number, password, and birthdate to view the provisional allotment order. The counselling fee must also be paid by qualified applicants.

TS POLYCET 2025: Important dates 

Exam date- May 13, 2025
Result announcement- May 24, 2025
Final phase of counselling- From July 9 to 17, 2025
Seat allotment (likely to be out)- On or before July 15, 2025.

TS POLYCET 2025: How to check Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result?

Go to the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in
On the homepage, press on the TS POLYCET Phase 1 seat allotment result link
Fill in the required login details - hall ticket number, password, and date of birth
Submit the details to access the result
Download and save the allotment order for later reference.

TS POLYCET 2025: Exam pattern

Based on the Class 10 (SSC) syllabus, the exam consisted of one paper that included mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology. It lasted two hours and thirty minutes. However, following the announcement of the Round 1 results, candidates are encouraged to frequently check the official website for any scheduling modifications.

About TS POLYCET

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana, conducts the TS POLYCET (Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test) annually as a state-level examination. Students' knowledge of mathematics, physics, chemistry, and optional biology is assessed in this offline (pen and paper) exam.
 
It acts as a gateway for enrollment in diploma programs offered by public and private polytechnic schools throughout Telangana in engineering, agriculture, technology, horticulture, animal husbandry, and other related subjects.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CEE Kerala publishes revised KEAM rank list after court order, know more

Delhi Technological University begins Btech odd semesters registration 2025

Premium

9 states graded down for education quality; literate Kerala declines

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 to be out soon at keralaresults.nic.in

NEST 2025 result declared today; Check scorecard, merit list at nestexam.in

Topics :technical analysisTelangana boardexam results

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story