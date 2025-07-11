TS POLYCET result 2025: The Phase 1 seat allocation results for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2025 counselling will be released any time by the Department of Technical Education (DTE), Telangana. The Phase 1 allotment was originally scheduled for July 4 but was postponed. "First phase allotments will be displayed shortly," reads a message on the TS POLYCET official website.

Candidates can view the TS POLYCET Round 1 allocation result at tgpolycet.nic.in after the results are made public. Candidates will need their ROC form number, TS POLYCET hall ticket number, password, and birthdate to view the provisional allotment order. The counselling fee must also be paid by qualified applicants.

TS POLYCET 2025: Important dates • Exam date- May 13, 2025 • Result announcement- May 24, 2025 • Final phase of counselling- From July 9 to 17, 2025 • Seat allotment (likely to be out)- On or before July 15, 2025. TS POLYCET 2025: How to check Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result? • Go to the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in • On the homepage, press on the TS POLYCET Phase 1 seat allotment result link • Fill in the required login details - hall ticket number, password, and date of birth • Submit the details to access the result • Download and save the allotment order for later reference.

TS POLYCET 2025: Exam pattern Based on the Class 10 (SSC) syllabus, the exam consisted of one paper that included mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology. It lasted two hours and thirty minutes. However, following the announcement of the Round 1 results, candidates are encouraged to frequently check the official website for any scheduling modifications. About TS POLYCET The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana, conducts the TS POLYCET (Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test) annually as a state-level examination. Students' knowledge of mathematics, physics, chemistry, and optional biology is assessed in this offline (pen and paper) exam.