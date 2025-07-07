CUET UG counselling 2025: Dates out for top universities; details inside

CUET UG counselling 2025 Date: CUET 2025 counselling has begun following the declaration of CUET UG 2025 results by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 4, 2025. Participating universities have started releasing admission forms, along with cut-off scores or merit lists for candidates who qualified for the exam and met the eligibility and cut-off requirements specific to each institute.

More than 11 lakh candidates participated in the CUET UG 2025 exams, making it India’s largest entrance test for university UG admissions this year.

On their official website, students must submit separate applications for the participating institute of their choice. Students must make sure they complete the application accurately and pay the necessary counselling costs in order to be accepted.

On the official website, the participating colleges will also publish the CUET cut-off 2025 for each program. Each counselling round ends with the release of the cut-off. CUET UG Counselling 2025: Universities and important dates Top central universities have begun announcing their CUET UG counselling 2025 timetable for undergraduate admissions. Universities involved such as: • Delhi University (DU)- CSAS UG Phase 1 and 2 registration open till July 11 • Banaras Hindu University (BHU)- The Admission portal is active, and counselling will start from this week

• Allahabad University (AU)- Counselling postponed, and a fresh schedule to be notified soon • Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)- Counselling registration will start this week • Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU)- Counselling registration will start this week Visva Bharati University- Merit list expected by July second week. CUET 2025 Counselling Process • The rank list of applicants qualified to take part in the CUET UG counselling procedure is made public by each participating institution. • After registering online, candidates must attend online counselling before attending offline counselling.