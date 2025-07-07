Home / Education / News / CUET UG counselling 2025: Dates out for top universities; details inside

CUET UG counselling 2025: Dates out for top universities; details inside

The CUET UG counselling date 2025 has been declared for top central universities, including DU, BHU, AU, BBAU and many more. THE CUET UG 2025 result was announced on July 4, 2025

CUET UG counselling 2025
CUET UG counselling 2025. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 1:02 PM IST
CUET UG counselling 2025 Date: CUET 2025 counselling has begun following the declaration of CUET UG 2025 results by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 4, 2025. Participating universities have started releasing admission forms, along with cut-off scores or merit lists for candidates who qualified for the exam and met the eligibility and cut-off requirements specific to each institute.
 
More than 11 lakh candidates participated in the CUET UG 2025 exams, making it India’s largest entrance test for university UG admissions this year.
 
On their official website, students must submit separate applications for the participating institute of their choice. Students must make sure they complete the application accurately and pay the necessary counselling costs in order to be accepted. 
 
On the official website, the participating colleges will also publish the CUET cut-off 2025 for each program. Each counselling round ends with the release of the cut-off.  

CUET UG Counselling 2025: Universities and important dates 

Top central universities have begun announcing their CUET UG counselling 2025 timetable for undergraduate admissions. Universities involved such as:
 
Delhi University (DU)- CSAS UG Phase 1 and 2 registration open till July 11
 
Banaras Hindu University (BHU)- The Admission portal is active, and counselling will start from this week
 
Allahabad University (AU)- Counselling postponed, and a fresh schedule to be notified soon
 
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)- Counselling registration will start this week
 
Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU)- Counselling registration will start this week 
Visva Bharati University- Merit list expected by July second week. 

CUET 2025 Counselling Process

The rank list of applicants qualified to take part in the CUET UG counselling procedure is made public by each participating institution.
 
After registering online, candidates must attend online counselling before attending offline counselling.
 
Candidates must pay the entrance fee and show up at the institute to receive the offer of admission after their seats are assigned.

CUET 2025 Counselling: Required Documents

Class 10 mark sheet 
Class 12 mark sheet 
Category certificate (if applicable)  
Bachelor's degree mark sheet and pass certificate 
CUET 2025 scorecard 
CUET admit card 2025.
 

Topics :Admissions College admission University rankings

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

