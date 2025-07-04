Delhi University UG admissions to begin from August 1 via CSAS portal

Delhi University UG Admission: With the release of CUET UG 2025 results, Delhi University has officially announced that undergraduate admissions will commence from August 1. The university will conduct its admission process through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), and notably, Class 12 board marks will not be considered, only CUET UG scores will be used for admissions.

Delhi University UG Admission Date:

CUET UG 2025 results: Admission process at DU

Students applying to Delhi University will need to:

Register on the CSAS portal (once it goes live)

Upload the required documents

Fill in preferences for courses and colleges

Admissions will be carried out in multiple rounds based on seat availability, student preferences, and CUET UG rankings.

ALSO READ: Canada study visa: Indian students must show Rs 14 lakh for living expenses Top institutions under DU such as Miranda House, Hindu College, Hansraj College, and SRCC will admit students strictly on the basis of CUET UG scores. Each college will release course-wise cut-offs and seat allocation lists during the process. CUET UG 2025 results declared by NTA The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the CUET UG 2025 results. Candidates can now check and download their individual scorecards at cuet.nta.nic.in. The examination was conducted over a span of 19 days—from May 13 to June 4—across 35 shifts.

ALSO READ: CUET UG results 2025 released at cuet.nta.nic.in, here's how to check In a significant departure from previous years, the NTA did not release a topper list this time. Instead, a list of application numbers of candidates who secured the highest NTA scores in five subjects has been made public. A total of 13,54,699 candidates registered for CUET UG 2025, comprising 6,47,934 females, 7,06,760 males, and five individuals who identified as third gender. Of the registered candidates, 10,71,735 appeared for the exam — including 5,23,988 females, 5,47,744 males, and three third gender candidates.

Delhi University has officially announced that undergraduate admissions will commence from August 1.