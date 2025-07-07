CA Final Topper List: The The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) May 2025 session, covering the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams, on July 6. The results were published earlier than the initially expected afternoon release.

Students can check their results on the official ICAI websites: icai.nic.in and icaiexam.icai.org.

CA Final May 2025 Toppers List

AIR 1: Rajan Kabra (Mumbai) – 516/600 – 86%

AIR 2: Nishitha Bothra (Kolkata) – 503/600 – 83.83%

AIR 3: Manav Rakesh Shah (Mumbai) – 493/600 – 82.17%

In the CA Final May 2025 exams, 66,943 candidates appeared for Group I, out of which 14,979 cleared the exam, recording a pass percentage of 22.38%. For Group II, 46,173 students appeared, and 12,204 qualified, resulting in a pass rate of 26.43%. Among those who attempted both groups together, 29,286 candidates took the exams, and 5,490 successfully passed, marking a pass percentage of 18.75%.

A total of 14,247 candidates have successfully cleared the CA Final exam and are now eligible to become certified Chartered Accountants after completing the ICAI membership formalities. CA Intermediate May 2025: Toppers List AIR 1: Disha Ashish Gokhru – 513/600 – 85.5%

AIR 2: Devidan Yash Sandip – 503/600 – 83.3%

AIR 3: (Tie) Yamish Jain and Nilesh Dangi – 502/600 – 83.67% For the CA Intermediate May 2025 exams, 97,034 candidates appeared in Group I, with 14,232 passing, giving a pass rate of 14.67%. In Group II, 72,069 students sat for the exam, and 15,502 passed, resulting in a 21.51% pass rate. Out of the 38,029 candidates who attempted both groups, 5,028 qualified, leading to a pass percentage of 13.22%.