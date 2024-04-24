TS Inter 2024 Results OUT: 1st and 2nd year results declared by TSBIE

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared today, April 24 at 11 am the Inter first and second-year results 2024. As indicated by the official notice given by the board, Burra Venkatesham, IAS, Principal Secretary, Education Department, and S Shruti Ojha, IAS, Secretary, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education conducted a press conference at the TSBIE premises to declare the results.

On the TSBIE's official websites at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in, students who took the exams for the first year in 2024 can view their results. They will be expected to enter their roll number, date of birth, and password to get to their scores.

This year, the pass percentage of TS Inter 1st year is 60.01% and on the other hand, the pass percentage of TS 2nd year is 64.19%.

TS Inter 2024: Overview

This year, the Inter 1st year exams were held from February 28 to March 18, and the second year examination from February 29 to March 19. Also, the TS inter 2024 answer sheets evaluation will end up on April 10. The Telangana Class 11 and Class 12 exams were taken by approximately 10 lakh students. The exam was held in a single shift every day for both the classes i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon.

4,78,527 of them took the Inter 1st-year exams, and 4,43,993 of them signed up for the 2nd-year exams. Along with the declaration of the TS Inter results, officials from the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education held a press conference to announce the details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information.





TS Inter results 2024: Steps to check results

• Visit the official website for the Telangana inter results.i.e.tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in

• Press on the activated link ‘Telangana Inter Results 2024' on the home page.

• Press on TS Inter 1st year Results or TS Inter 2nd year results

• Fill in the needed details and press on submit

• The TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year results will be displayed on the screen.

• View and download for future use.

TS Inter results 2024: Insights

The pass percentage of girls in TS 1-year exams is 68.35% and that of boys is 51.50%.

The pass percentage of girls in TS 2nd-year exams is 72.53% and that of boys is 56.10%. Here are top 5 performing districts given below:

• Ranga Reddy– 71.7 per cent

• Medchal– 71.58 per cent

• Mulugu– 70.01 per cent

• Khammam– 63.84 per cent

• Karimnagar– 63.41 per cent.

TS Inter 2024: Supplementary exams

From May 24, the TS inter supplementary exams will be administered by TSBIE. Exams for the first year will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, and those for the second year will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The exam fee must be paid by April 25 and May 2.

TS Inter 2024 exams: Re-evaluation

Between April 25 and May 2, students can submit an online application for re-evaluation or a scanned copy of the graded answer script at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Recounting costs Rs 100 per paper, while a scanned copy of the answer book with reverification costs Rs. 600.